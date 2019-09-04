Platte Valley Pro-Am is a success once again

A record number of competitors helped make this year’s Platte Valley Pro-Am one of the best in the history of the event.
The annual tournament, which was contested Aug. 23-25 at Scotts Bluff Country Club, drew 48 amateur teams along with 48 professional entries.
Scotts Bluff Country Club Director of Golf Max Hadenfeldt was impressed by the turnout and the tournament overall.
“I couldn’t be happier. I thought the tournament went really well,” Hadenfeldt said. “Having the most teams and pros we’ve ever had, I was a little concerned that we had too many players. But the pace ended up being all right. Everyone, for the most part, got done in a respectable time. We had some great pros out shooting great scores and the weather was cooperative. All in all, I thought everything went pretty darn well.”
This was the second year that Platte Valley Companies was the main sponsor of the tournament. While the increase in prize money certainly drew in more professional players, Hadenfeldt said the growth of the field can also be attributed to positive word of mouth by the pros who come back year after year.
“With the purse being a little increased for the pros, we’re getting a lot of repeating pros and better quality pros already,” he said. “The tournament is growing. It’s got a good vibe going on and people want to be part of it. Everything we have going on seems to be contributing. The community does a good job of treating everyone really well.”
Tom Whitney ran away with the pro title. His winning score was just one shot shy of the tournament record. The two-time champion proved to be on a level all his own.
“Tom made this course look easy,” Hadenfeldt said. “I think anyone who’s played out here will tell you that the golf course isn’t easy, especially for the pros playing the back tees. That guy has a ton of game. I’ve known him for five or six years now since he’s been coming out and he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He loves playing out here and we always know he’s going to play well.”
Even Whitney himself said it’s a tournament he tries to make room for on his schedule each year.
“That’s the ultimate compliment,” Hadenfeldt said. “When the pros are saying this is one of the better tournaments that they play in every year, that’s exactly what we’re trying to provide. When you get some confirmation there it makes us feel like we’re doing something right.”
With the summer winding down rapidly, the majority of the tournament schedules at most courses are wrapping up. While other activities are starting to turn people’s attention away from golf, Hadenfeldt said the upcoming weeks are a great time to get out on the course.
“The fall is the best time of the year to play golf here in western Nebraska,” he said. “The weather’s the best, there’s usually very little wind, and the course is in fabulous shape. Now is the best time of the year to play. But with school, football, and everyone being golfed out, it slows down.”
The pro shop at the Country Club remains open throughout the year to members and non-members. Plenty of merchandise is for sale and instruction can be scheduled even during the winter months with the indoor golf simulator.
“We’re here year round,” Hadenfeldt said. “If the weather is a little suspect, we might close down for a little bit. But for the most part we’re here all year. When football starts, the weekends are much more sparse and it kind of gives us a chance to catch our breath again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.