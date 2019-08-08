Platte Valley Pro-Am to feature record-setting field

A total of 44 amateur teams and 43 professionals are signed up for the event, which begins Friday, Aug. 23 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 25.
“We have a full field already,” Scotts Bluff Country Club Director of Golf Max Hadenfeldt said Thursday afternoon. “The only thing we’re waiting on is a couple more pros. We’re really close to having a full field of pros, too.”
This marks the second year that Platte Valley Companies is the lead sponsor of the tournament. Since aligning with Platte Valley Companies, the event’s purse expanded to $43,000. The professional champion will pocket a first-place check for $10,000.
“Last year was the first year we partnered with Platte Valley Companies with a goal of attracting more players and more serious players,” Hadenfeldt said. “I definitely think what we’ve started has helped draw a crowd.”
This year’s professional field is highlighted by the return of former champions from the past five years. That group is headlined by defending champion Zahkai Brown, who claimed last year’s title. Brown is a two-time champion. He also won back in 2015.
Joining Brown as recent returning past champions are Andy Connell (2017), Austin Miller (2016) and Tom Whitney (2014).
“A lot of familiar names will be back and a few new names,” Hadenfeldt said. “The pros like coming here and they tell their friends about us. I think we’re getting a good network built. It should be a great event again.”
The pros will play their own ball all three days. They will join their amateur teams for action on the first two days. The amateurs will play a scramble during the first day. The second day of the amateur competition will feature a best-ball format.
A practice round will kick off the festivities on Thursday, Aug. 22.