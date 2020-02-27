Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42
Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49
Amherst 54, Cambridge 48 (OT)
Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53
Aquinas Catholic 53, North Bend Central 52
Auburn 46, Fairbury 18
Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48
BRLD 59, Ponca 43
Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34
Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43
Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43 (OT)
Centennial 55, Tri County 39
Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40
Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Sutherland 20
East Butler 64, Omaha Christian Academy 41
Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46
Exeter-Milligan 56, Osceola 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Diller-Odell 23
Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45
Fullerton 69, Heartland 66 (OT)
Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Centura 46
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Wisner-Pilger 49
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Bloomfield 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells-Dodge 46
Hyannis 69, Leyton 48
Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37
Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41
Loomis 87, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62
McCool Junction 43, BDS 27
Mullen 53, Wallace 37
North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Maxwell 37
O'Neill 62, Broken Bow 54
Ogallala 64, Mitchell 53
Osmond 63, West Holt 37
Palmyra 64, Johnson County Central 52
Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53
Randolph 54, Wynot 44
Sioux County 44, Crawford 37
St. Mary's 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
Twin River 78, Shelby-Rising City 73 (OT)
Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39
