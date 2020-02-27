Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42

Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49

Amherst 54, Cambridge 48 (OT)

Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53

Aquinas Catholic 53, North Bend Central 52

Auburn 46, Fairbury 18

Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48

BRLD 59, Ponca 43

Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34

Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43

Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43 (OT)

Centennial 55, Tri County 39

Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40

Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Sutherland 20

East Butler 64, Omaha Christian Academy 41

Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46

Exeter-Milligan 56, Osceola 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Diller-Odell 23

Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45

Fullerton 69, Heartland 66 (OT)

Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Centura 46

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Wisner-Pilger 49

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Bloomfield 27

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells-Dodge 46

Hyannis 69, Leyton 48

Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41

Loomis 87, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62

McCool Junction 43, BDS 27

Mullen 53, Wallace 37

North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Maxwell 37

O'Neill 62, Broken Bow 54

Ogallala 64, Mitchell 53

Osmond 63, West Holt 37

Palmyra 64, Johnson County Central 52

Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53

Randolph 54, Wynot 44

Sioux County 44, Crawford 37

St. Mary's 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Twin River 78, Shelby-Rising City 73 (OT)

Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39

