Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class B

District B-1

Waverly 36, Platteview 30

District B-2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, Ralston 60

District B-3

Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57

District B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Wahoo 59

District B-5

Norris 43, Beatrice 31

District B-6

Aurora 45, York 33

District B-7

Hastings 61, Lexington 53, OT

District B-8

Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49

Class C-1

District C1-1

Auburn 59, Falls City 50

Fairbury 48, Wilber-Clatonia 27

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27

Malcolm 60, Milford 59, OT

District C1-3

Boys Town 72, Conestoga 61

Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59

District C1-4

Ashland-Greenwood 67, Douglas County West 56

Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44

District C1-5

Aquinas 60, Columbus Lakeview 45

North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54

District C1-6

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Winnebago 51

Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52

District C1-7

Battle Creek 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54

Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42

District C1-8

Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27

St. Paul 62, Central City 55

District C1-9

Holdrege 69, Gibbon 64

Kearney Catholic 67, Wood River 29

District C1-10

Broken Bow 44, Ord 34

O’Neill 57, Valentine 48

District C1-11

Chase County 59, Cozad 38

Gothenburg 44, Hershey 39

Class C-2

District C2-1

Johnson County Central 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 44

Palmyra 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23

District C2-2

Centennial 34, Freeman 24

Tri County 51, Lincoln Lutheran 44

District C2-3

Oakland-Craig 63, Guardian Angels 55

Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wakefield 25

Ponca 67, Omaha Nation 54

District C2-5

Hartington Cedar Catholic 74, Crofton 41

Wisner-Pilger 53, Lutheran High Northeast 45

District C2-6

Ainsworth 49, North Central 30

Creighton 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39

District C2-7

Shelby/Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28

Twin River 62, Cross County 53

District C2-8

Centura 57, Ravenna 42

Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Arcadia-Loup City 31

District C2-9

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44

Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 28

District C2-11

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54

Sutherland 49, Hitchcock County 43

District C2-12

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34

Kimball 57, Morrill 41

Class D-1

District D1-1

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42

Southern 36, Weeping Water 30

District D1-2

East Butler 68, Cedar Bluffs 31

Omaha Christian Academy 68, Cornerstone Christian 45

District D1-3

Howells/Dodge 57, Elkhorn Valley 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Clarkson/Leigh 40

District D1-4

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Allen 43

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 26

District D1-5

Osmond 52, Boyd County 41

West Holt 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

District D1-6

Fullerton 70, Central Valley 53

Heartland 54, Riverside 44

District D1-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Harvard 32

McCool Junction 64, Thayer Central 23

District D1-8

Axtell 62, Shelton 59

Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25

District D1-10

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31

Burwell 75, Ansley-Litchfield 72

District D1-11

Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 28

North Platte St. Patrick’s 83, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Class D-2

District D2-1

Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 25

Falls City Sacred Heart 79, Meridian 17

District D2-2

Johnson-Brock 60, Mead 44

Parkview Christian 63, Sterling 31

District D2-3

Friend 37, Exeter/Milligan 30

Osceola 32, Dorchester 20

District D2-4

Randolph 61, Emerson-Hubbard 24

Wynot 41, Pender 38

District D2-5

Bloomfield 55, Santee 40

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Wausa 22

District D2-6

St. Mary’s 70, Spalding Academy 37

District D2-7

Giltner 36, High Plains Community 24

Heartland Lutheran 52, Hampton 36

District D2-8

Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13

Silver Lake 49, Lawrence-Nelson 42

District D2-10

Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44

Wallace 56, Brady 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class A

District A-1

Lincoln Northeast 54, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Pius X 52, Kearney 40

District A-2

Millard South 67, Bellevue East 36

Omaha Northwest 68, South Sioux City 46

District A-3

Millard North 55, Omaha Marian 47

Omaha Westside 62, Omaha Benson 40

District A-4

Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37

Lincoln High 62, Omaha Burke 38

District A-5

Millard West 60, Elkhorn South 45

North Platte 64, Omaha Central 46

District A-6

Papillion-LaVista 56, Columbus 26

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Elkhorn 62

District A-7

Fremont 74, Lincoln North Star 41

Lincoln Southwest 37, Gretna 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

