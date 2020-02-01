BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beatrice 78, Ralston 68

Bellevue West 78, Omaha Bryan 58

Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 26

Bridgeport 72, Bayard 33

Chase County 65, Hershey 54

Douglas, S.D. 69, Chadron 42

Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Hastings 60, 2OT

Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Pius X 72

Grand Island 66, Omaha Benson 49

Gretna 56, Lincoln Northeast 49

Hemingford 64, Edgemont, S.D. 33

Lincoln North Star 76, Millard South 68

Millard North 78, Lincoln Southeast 61

Millard West 48, Lincoln East 46

Morrill 64, Sioux County 35

North Platte 66, Alliance 20

North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Kimball 46

Omaha Burke 71, Lincoln High 55

Omaha Central 74, Norfolk 55

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Kearney 57

Omaha South 59, Lincoln Southwest 39

Omaha Westside 77, Bellevue East 56

Papillion-LaVista South 79, Omaha Northwest 35

Ponca 74, Walthill 36

Scottsbluff 58, Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 49

Sidney 54, Brush, Colo. 53

South Sioux City 81, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 46

Tri County 72, Pawnee City 50

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship

Ogallala 82, McCook 56

Central Conference Tournament

Championship

Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54

Consolation

Columbus Lakeview 41, Schuyler 37

Crete 43, Seward 35

York 66, Holdrege 53

Third Place

Aurora 54, Lexington 47

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Third Place

Omaha Nation 77, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 67

East Husker Conference Tournament

Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Madison 51

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Stanton 26

Oakland-Craig 73, Tekamah-Herman 43

Twin River 64, West Point-Beemer 41

Wisner-Pilger 60, Pender 36

ECNC Tournament

Conestoga 71, Weeping Water 47

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Malcolm 41

Johnson County Central 51, Louisville 36

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Hi-Line 71, Overton 55

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

MNAC Tournament

Championship

Mullen 52, South Loup 47, 2OT

Third Place

Anselmo-Merna 63, Hyannis 46

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Championship

Wahoo 72, Ashland-Greenwood 52

Third Place

Platteview 65, Douglas County West 49

Nebraska Frontier Conference

Championship

Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34

Fifth Place

Heartland Christian, Iowa 47, College View Academy 43

Third Place

Cornerstone Christian 56, Omaha Christian Academy 45

Niobrara Valley Conference

Boyd County 76, Santee 45

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, North Central 51

Neligh-Oakdale 64, CWC 63

Niobrara/Verdigre 64, Summerland 44

Republican Plains Activity Conference

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 40, Southern Valley 38

Third Place

Paxton 54, Alma 30

Southwest Conference

Third Place

Minden 64, Ainsworth 49

Ogallala 82, McCook 56

Twin Valley Conference

Silver Lake 43, Red Cloud 24

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beatrice 68, Ralston 29

Bellevue West 66, Omaha Bryan 19

Bishop Neumann 43, Omaha Concordia 38

Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Wayne 49

Bridgeport 71, Bayard 38

Chadron 47, Douglas, S.D. 31

Chase County 70, Hershey 32

David City 42, Thayer Central 41

Edgemont, S.D. 42, Hemingford 38

Fremont 81, Omaha North 31

Humphrey St. Francis 59, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Lincoln East 64, Millard West 62

Lincoln High 64, Omaha Burke 42

Lincoln Northeast 62, Gretna 44

Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 31

Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 24

Millard North 61, Lincoln Southeast 20

Millard South 63, Lincoln North Star 19

Morrill 63, Sioux County 47

Norfolk 51, Omaha Central 44

North Platte 66, Alliance 20

North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Kimball 39

Omaha Benson 49, Grand Island 44

Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Plattsmouth 23

Omaha Marian 51, Kearney 47

Omaha Westside 59, Bellevue East 33

Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha Northwest 63

Pawnee City 51, Tri County 39

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 65, Scottsbluff 43

Sidney 54, Brush, Colo. 33

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Christian 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 45

Central Conference Tournament

Championship

Crete 62, Grand Island Northwest 18

Consolation

Aurora 46, Seward 39

Columbus Lakeview 38, Holdrege 29

Lexington 44, Schuyler 8

Third Place

Adams Central 55, York 49

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation 74, Crazy Horse, S.D. 45

ECNC Tournament

Auburn 44, Conestoga 30

Louisville 44, Johnson County Central 26

Mead 50, Palmyra 45

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Amherst 39, Hi-Line 35

Ansley-Litchfield 53, Axtell 34

Hiawatha Tournament

Fifth Place

St. Mary’s, Kan. 40, Falls City 33

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

First Round

Bloomfield 47, Wausa 37

Hartington-Newcastle 51, Creighton 46

Homer 48, Randolph 25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Winside 12

Ponca 78, Walthill 29

Wakefield-Allen 57, Osmond 39

Winnebago 70, Emerson-Hubbard 30

Wynot 58, Plainview 18

MNAC Tournament

Championship

South Loup 51, Mullen 39

Third Place

Anselmo-Merna 59, Cody-Kilgore 46

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Championship

Syracuse 56, Wahoo 53

Third Place

Platteview 46, Arlington 27

Nebraska Frontier Conference

Championship

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Heartland Christian, Iowa 29

Fifth Place

Cedar Bluffs 55, Whiting, Iowa 45

Third Place

Boys Town 34, College View Academy 29

Niobrara Valley Conference

Boyd County 41, St. Mary’s 18

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Neligh-Oakdale 71, Santee 42

Summerland 50, West Holt 18

Republican Plains Activity Conference

Championship

Cambridge 57, Dundy County-Stratton 43

Third Place

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Southern Valley 32

Southwest Conference

Championship

Broken Bow 44, Ogallala 35

Third Place

Ainsworth 58, Gothenburg 50

Twin Valley Conference

Deshler 40, Harvard 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

