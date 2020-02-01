BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beatrice 78, Ralston 68
Bellevue West 78, Omaha Bryan 58
Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 26
Bridgeport 72, Bayard 33
Chase County 65, Hershey 54
Douglas, S.D. 69, Chadron 42
Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Hastings 60, 2OT
Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Pius X 72
Grand Island 66, Omaha Benson 49
Gretna 56, Lincoln Northeast 49
Hemingford 64, Edgemont, S.D. 33
Lincoln North Star 76, Millard South 68
Millard North 78, Lincoln Southeast 61
Millard West 48, Lincoln East 46
Morrill 64, Sioux County 35
North Platte 66, Alliance 20
North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Kimball 46
Omaha Burke 71, Lincoln High 55
Omaha Central 74, Norfolk 55
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Kearney 57
Omaha South 59, Lincoln Southwest 39
Omaha Westside 77, Bellevue East 56
Papillion-LaVista South 79, Omaha Northwest 35
Ponca 74, Walthill 36
Scottsbluff 58, Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 49
Sidney 54, Brush, Colo. 53
South Sioux City 81, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 46
Tri County 72, Pawnee City 50
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Ogallala 82, McCook 56
Central Conference Tournament
Championship
Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 54
Consolation
Columbus Lakeview 41, Schuyler 37
Crete 43, Seward 35
York 66, Holdrege 53
Third Place
Aurora 54, Lexington 47
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Third Place
Omaha Nation 77, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 67
East Husker Conference Tournament
Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Madison 51
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Stanton 26
Oakland-Craig 73, Tekamah-Herman 43
Twin River 64, West Point-Beemer 41
Wisner-Pilger 60, Pender 36
ECNC Tournament
Conestoga 71, Weeping Water 47
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Malcolm 41
Johnson County Central 51, Louisville 36
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Hi-Line 71, Overton 55
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
MNAC Tournament
Championship
Mullen 52, South Loup 47, 2OT
Third Place
Anselmo-Merna 63, Hyannis 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Championship
Wahoo 72, Ashland-Greenwood 52
Third Place
Platteview 65, Douglas County West 49
Nebraska Frontier Conference
Championship
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34
Fifth Place
Heartland Christian, Iowa 47, College View Academy 43
Third Place
Cornerstone Christian 56, Omaha Christian Academy 45
Niobrara Valley Conference
Boyd County 76, Santee 45
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, North Central 51
Neligh-Oakdale 64, CWC 63
Niobrara/Verdigre 64, Summerland 44
Republican Plains Activity Conference
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 40, Southern Valley 38
Third Place
Paxton 54, Alma 30
Southwest Conference
Third Place
Minden 64, Ainsworth 49
Ogallala 82, McCook 56
Twin Valley Conference
Silver Lake 43, Red Cloud 24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beatrice 68, Ralston 29
Bellevue West 66, Omaha Bryan 19
Bishop Neumann 43, Omaha Concordia 38
Boone Central/Newman Grove 51, Wayne 49
Bridgeport 71, Bayard 38
Chadron 47, Douglas, S.D. 31
Chase County 70, Hershey 32
David City 42, Thayer Central 41
Edgemont, S.D. 42, Hemingford 38
Fremont 81, Omaha North 31
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Lincoln East 64, Millard West 62
Lincoln High 64, Omaha Burke 42
Lincoln Northeast 62, Gretna 44
Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 31
Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 24
Millard North 61, Lincoln Southeast 20
Millard South 63, Lincoln North Star 19
Morrill 63, Sioux County 47
Norfolk 51, Omaha Central 44
North Platte 66, Alliance 20
North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Kimball 39
Omaha Benson 49, Grand Island 44
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Plattsmouth 23
Omaha Marian 51, Kearney 47
Omaha Westside 59, Bellevue East 33
Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha Northwest 63
Pawnee City 51, Tri County 39
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 65, Scottsbluff 43
Sidney 54, Brush, Colo. 33
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Christian 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 45
Central Conference Tournament
Championship
Crete 62, Grand Island Northwest 18
Consolation
Aurora 46, Seward 39
Columbus Lakeview 38, Holdrege 29
Lexington 44, Schuyler 8
Third Place
Adams Central 55, York 49
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Fifth Place
Omaha Nation 74, Crazy Horse, S.D. 45
ECNC Tournament
Auburn 44, Conestoga 30
Louisville 44, Johnson County Central 26
Mead 50, Palmyra 45
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Amherst 39, Hi-Line 35
Ansley-Litchfield 53, Axtell 34
Hiawatha Tournament
Fifth Place
St. Mary’s, Kan. 40, Falls City 33
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
First Round
Bloomfield 47, Wausa 37
Hartington-Newcastle 51, Creighton 46
Homer 48, Randolph 25
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Winside 12
Ponca 78, Walthill 29
Wakefield-Allen 57, Osmond 39
Winnebago 70, Emerson-Hubbard 30
Wynot 58, Plainview 18
MNAC Tournament
Championship
South Loup 51, Mullen 39
Third Place
Anselmo-Merna 59, Cody-Kilgore 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Championship
Syracuse 56, Wahoo 53
Third Place
Platteview 46, Arlington 27
Nebraska Frontier Conference
Championship
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Heartland Christian, Iowa 29
Fifth Place
Cedar Bluffs 55, Whiting, Iowa 45
Third Place
Boys Town 34, College View Academy 29
Niobrara Valley Conference
Boyd County 41, St. Mary’s 18
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Neligh-Oakdale 71, Santee 42
Summerland 50, West Holt 18
Republican Plains Activity Conference
Championship
Cambridge 57, Dundy County-Stratton 43
Third Place
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Southern Valley 32
Southwest Conference
Championship
Broken Bow 44, Ogallala 35
Third Place
Ainsworth 58, Gothenburg 50
Twin Valley Conference
Deshler 40, Harvard 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
