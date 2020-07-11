Brady Radzymski and Blake Greene earned complete-game pitching victories as the Gering Platte Valley Companies senior baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Ft. Morgan, Colorado, Saturday evening at Oregon Trail Park.
The opener saw Radzymski strike out five and throw just 86 pitches in seven innings to give PVC the 9-2 win.
The second game saw Greene throw exceptional, tossing just 70 pitches in seven innings in allowing six hits and walking just one in helping Gering pick up the 5-2 win.
Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said anytime you can get two wins it is nice the pitching staff and defense helped Gering get the two wins.
“It is really nice to sweep some body and you have to do something right to win both games,” Kinnaman said. “This is about as solid ball we have played these last four or five games.”
Pitching was definitely a highlight for the PVC team on the night with two stellar pitching performances.
“I got two complete games and when I can get two complete games out of our pitchers, that is pretty good stuff,” Kinnaman said. “The second game Blake Greene threw under 80 pitches in seven innings. That is just amazing stuff.”
Kinnaman said after the team won the first game 9-2 after scoring six runs in the fourth Inning, the second game was a pitcher’s dual between Greene and Ft. Morgan pitcher Jesse Campa. The difference in the game is Gering scored three in the fifth by running the bases that helped them to the 5-2 win.
“We put some pressure on them on the bases and then the bottom of our order is starting to hit the ball pretty well,” Kinnaman said. “That is what carried us in the second game.”
The first game started as a pitching dual as well. It was the fourth inning that Ft. Morgan finally broke the scoring drought with two runs. Both of Ft. Morgan’s runs came with two outs for the 2-0 lead.
Gering came right back in their half of the fourth, scoring six times on five hits. Riley Gaudreault started the inning with a single followed by Adreick reaching base on an error that scored Gaudreault. Anthony Walker followed with a single and then Jarrod Beamon came through with a single to score Conn with the tying run.
Quinton Janecek followed with a walk to load the bases before Radzymski gave Gering the lead with a sacrifice fly to score Walker for the 3-2 lead.
Riley Schanaman reloaded the bases with a single and then Jack Franklin doubled to score three runs for the 6-2 lead.
Gering added a single run in the fifth as Conn singled and scored on a Beamon groundout for the 7-2 lead.
PVC pushed the lead to 9-2 with two insurance runs in the sixth. Radzymski and Schanaman led off with back-to-back singles. Pinch-runner Tristan Strauch came around to score on a Franklin sacrifice fly and then Schanaman scored on an error.
Gering outhit Ft. Morgan 12-7 in the contest. Radzymski, Schanaman, Gaudreault, and Beamon all had two hits for PVC. Beamon had two RBIs with a run scored, while Jack Franklin had just one hit and finished with four RBIs.
The second game saw both teams get plenty of base hits even though the two pitchers, Greene and Campa, were controlling the contest. Gering struck first in the second game, scoring one in the first as Janecek scored on a Jack Franklin grounder.
Ft. Morgan came back to grab a 2-1 lead with single runs in the third and fifth.
Gering came back to answered in the bottom of the fifth. Walker walks followed by a Conn single. Radzymski loaded the bases with a single. Pinch-runner Dalton Weise and Conn each scored on a single by Schanaman for the 3-2 lead. Strauch came racing in on a passed ball to make it 4-2.
Gering added a single run in the sixth as Walker hit a double to score Jarrod Beamon.
Gering outhit Ft. Morgan 7-6. Conn, Walker, and Schanaman each had two hits in the game.
Gering will be back in action Monday afternoon when they host Casper at 2 and 4 p.m.
Game 1
Ft. Morgan 000 200 0 – 2 7 3
Gering PVC 000 612 x 9 12 1
WP – Brady Radzymski.
2B – Jack Franklin, Riley Gaudreault.
Game 2
Ft. Morgan 001 010 0 – 2 6 3
Gering PVC 100 031 x – 5 7 1
WP – Blake Greene.
2B נAnthony Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.