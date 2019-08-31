Regional High School Football Summaries

Garden County 62, Kimball 20
KIMBALL — The Garden County football team opened the season with a 62-20 win over Kimball on Saturday in Kimball.
The game began on Friday night, but was postponed and resumed on Saturday because of weather.
Leading 14-6 after the first quarter, Garden County outscored Kimball 28-6 in the second quarter to build a commanding 42-12 lead at halftime.
The Eagles finished the game with 426 yards of offense. Chesney Stanczyk led Garden County on the ground with 258 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Austin Dormann added 72 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Dormann also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown and tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Dillon Christiansen.
Kimball’s Brendan Walker completed 9 of his 14 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Withrow had three catches for 63 yards and one touchdown. Beau Hanks made two touchdown receptions for 58 yards.
Ethan Ratzlaff led the Longhorns in rushing with 55 yards on 15 carries.
Garden County 14 28 14 6 — 62
Kimball 6 6 8 0 — 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GC — Cole Coss 11 run
K — Jacob Withrow 49 pass from Brendan Walker
GC — Chesney Stanczyk 3 run (Austin Dormann run)
Second Quarter
GC — Stanczyk 6 run
K — Beau Hanks 48 pass from Walker
GC — Dillon Christiansen 75 kickoff return (Stanczyk run)
GC — Dormann blocked punt recovery (Dormann run)
GC — Stanczyk 76 run
Third Quarter
K — Hanks 10 pass from Walker (Christian Allen-Van Pelt pass from Walker)
GC — Dormann 17 run
GC — Christiansen 9 pass from Dormann (Stanczyk run)
Fourth Quarter
GC — Ty Coss 8 run
Sidney 14, Bridgeport 13
SIDNEY — Elijah Ahrens and Beau Wamsley hooked up for two long touchdowns to help lift the Sidney football team to a 14-13 win over Bridgeport on Friday night in Sidney.
Ahrens tossed a 53-yard touchdown to Wamsley to open the scoring. The two connected for a 76-yard score later in the first quarter. Connor Hartzler kicked both point afters.
Bridgeport trailed 14-6 after the first quarter before pulling within 14-13 after a touchdown in the third.
Sidney will travel to Gordon-Rushville next week and Bridgeport will play at Wood River.
Bridgeport 6 0 7 0 — 13
Sidney 14 0 0 0 — 14
Chadron 46, Gordon-Rushville 6
CHADRON — The Chadron football team cruised to a 46-6 win over Gordon-Rushville on Friday night in Chadron.
The Cardinals piled up 332 yards of offense, while limiting the Mustangs to just 120.
Chadron’s Trevor Berry completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 108 yards. Cooper Heusman was his top target as he made four catches for 35 yards.
Curt Bruhn, Sawyer Haag, and Dillan Sayaloune each rushed for two touchdowns for the Cardinals. Bruhn led the way on the ground with 81 yards on 18 carries. Haag added 69 yards on 14 carries. Sayaloune finished with 41 yards on nine carries. The Cardinals totaled 213 rushing yards.
Heusman led Chadron defensively with seven total tackles, including four solo stops. Haag and Cooper Wild both followed with six tackles each. Wild and Isaiah Beye each had a sack.
Chadron (1-0) will play at Alliance next week.
Gordon-Rushville 0 0 6 0 — 6
Chadron 14 8 8 16 — 46
Hemingford 36, Mullen 31
HEMINGFORD — Brian Turek ran for 281 yards and four touchdowns to help power the Hemingford football team to a 36-31 season-opening win over Mullen on Friday night in Hemingford.
Turek finished the game with 34 carries. His touchdown runs covered 59 yards, 12, 57, and 5.
Carter Buchheit scored from 4-yards out to account for Hemingford’s other touchdown. Buchheit finished with 64 yards on 15 carries. He also caught a pass for 21 yards.
Hemingford (1-0) will play at South Loup on Friday.
Mullen 8 16 0 7 — 31
Hemingford 12 8 16 0 — 36
Scoring Summary
H — Brian Turek 59 run
M — Brendon Walker 1 run
H — Turek 12 run
Second Quarter
H — Turek 57 run
M — Walker 72 kickoff return
M — Joseph DeNaeyer 1 run
Third Quarter
H — Carter Buchheit 4 run
H — Turek 5 run
Fourth Quarter
M — Walker 4 run