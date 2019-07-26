Regional Senior Legion Baseball Leaders

Batting Average
Player, Team Avg.
Paul Panduro, WESTCO .429
Jake Wallesen, Bridgeport .396
JJ Garza, Alliance .389
Peyton Pinedo, Alliance .385
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance .362
Harold Baez, WESTCO .361
Devin Garcia, Alliance .354
Riley Gaudreault, Gering .342
Kort Dye, Bridgeport .340
Trevor Dubray, Alliance .337
Hits
Player, Team Total
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 66
Harold Baez, WESTCO 53
JJ Garza, Alliance 51
Jack Jones, WESTCO 48
Creighton Dike, WESTCO 48
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 47
Tate Carson, WESTCO 47
Quinton Janecek, Gering 46
Jace Heimerman, WESTCO 41
Riley Schanaman, Gering 41
Home Runs
Player, Team Total
Jack Jones, WESTCO 6
Ezray Ray, Alliance 4
Tate Carson, WESTCO 2
JJ Garza, Alliance 2
Victor Hinojosa, Alliance 2
Triples
Player, Team Total
Quinton Janecek, Gering 8
Creighton Dike, WESTCO 4
Ezra Ray, Alliance 3
Harold Baez, WESTCO 3
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 3
EJ Gomez, Alliance 2
Riley Gaudreault, Gering 2
JJ Garza, Alliance 2
Tate Carson, WESTCO 2
Peyton Pinedo, Alliance 2
Victor Hinojosa, Alliance 2
Doubles
Player, Team Total
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 18
Jack Jones, WESTCO 17
Harold Baez, WESTCO 14
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 10
Creighton Dike, WESTCO 10
EJ Gomez, Alliance 9
Riley Gaudreault, Gering 8
JJ Garza, Alliance 8
Joel Baker, Alliance 8
Jack Franklin, Gering 7
Justin Scott, Gering 7
Devin Garcia, Alliance 7
Quinton Janecek, Gering 7
Runs Batted In
Player, Team RBI
Tate Carson, WESTCO 41
Jack Jones, WESTCO 33
JJ Garza, Alliance 31
Quinton Janecek, Gering 30
Harold Baez, WESTCO 30
Caeson Clarke, Alliance 28
Creighton Dike, WESTCO 28
Riley Gaudreault, Gering 27
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 27
EJ Gomez, Alliance 27
Runs Scored
Player, Team Total
Jack Jones, WESTCO 53
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 49
Quinton Janecek, Gering 46
Harold Baez, WESTCO 43
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 37
Riley Schanaman, Gering 36
JJ Garza, Alliance 36
Tate Carson, WESTCO 33
Jack Franklin, Gering 33
Creighton Dike, WESTCO 32
Walks
Player, Team Total
Jack Jones, WESTCO 28
Anthony Walker, Gering 23
JJ Garza, Alliance 21
Ezra Ray, Alliance 20
Justin Scott, Gering 19
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 18
Harold Baez, WESTCO 17
Riley Schanaman, Gering 17
EJ Gomez, Alliance 17
Tate Carson, WESTCO 15
Stolen Bases
Player, Team Total
Zach Holtz, Sidney 27
Quinton Janecek, Gering 24
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 24
Riley Schanaman, Gering 24
Harold Baez, WESTCO 23
Tommy Ellwanger, Sidney 19
Riley Gaudreault, Gering 18
Jack Jones, WESTCO 17
Kyler Lenzen, Sidney 16
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 16
Pitching
Wins
Player, Team Total
Tate Carson, WESTCO 8
Jack Franklin, Gering 8
Hunter McCollum, WESTCO 7
Chase King, Alliance 7
Jerod Balthazor, Gering 7
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 7
JJ Garza, Alliance 7
Harold Baez, WESTCO 6
Trevor Dubray, Alliance 6
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 5
Earned Run Average
Player, Team ERA
Chase King, Alliance 0.40
Trevor Dubray, Alliance 0.75
JJ Garza, Alliance 1.08
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 1.26
Harold Baez, WESTCO 1.64
Jerod Balthazor, Gering 1.64
Jack Franklin, Gering 2.05
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 2.42
Riley Schanaman, Gering 2.86
Tate Carson, WESTCO 3.83
Strikeouts
Player, Team Total
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 87
Trevor Dubray, Alliance 83
Harold Baez, WESTCO 71
Jack Franklin, Gering 67
JJ Garza, Alliance 65
Jerod Balthazor, Gering 46
Tate Carson, WESTCO 43
Brandon Neiger, Bridgeport 42
Peyton Pinedo, Alliance 40
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 39
Innings Pitched
Player, Team Total
Harold Baez, WESTCO 64.0
Trevor Dubray, Alliance 56.0
Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 55.2
Paul Panduro, WESTCO 55.0
Creighton Dike, WESTCO 55.0
Jack Franklin, Gering 54.2
Tate Carson, WESTCO 53.0
Chase King, Alliance 52.2
JJ Garza, Alliance 51.2
Justin Scott, Gering 51.1