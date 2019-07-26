Regional Senior Legion Baseball Leaders

Batting Average

Player, Team Avg.

Paul Panduro, WESTCO .429

Jake Wallesen, Bridgeport .396

JJ Garza, Alliance .389

Peyton Pinedo, Alliance .385

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance .362

Harold Baez, WESTCO .361

Devin Garcia, Alliance .354

Riley Gaudreault, Gering .342

Kort Dye, Bridgeport .340

Trevor Dubray, Alliance .337

 

Hits

Player, Team Total

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 66

Harold Baez, WESTCO 53

JJ Garza, Alliance 51

Jack Jones, WESTCO 48

Creighton Dike, WESTCO 48

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 47

Tate Carson, WESTCO 47

Quinton Janecek, Gering 46

Jace Heimerman, WESTCO 41

Riley Schanaman, Gering 41

 

Home Runs

Player, Team Total

Jack Jones, WESTCO 6

Ezray Ray, Alliance 4

Tate Carson, WESTCO 2

JJ Garza, Alliance 2

Victor Hinojosa, Alliance 2

 

Triples

Player, Team Total

Quinton Janecek, Gering 8

Creighton Dike, WESTCO 4

Ezra Ray, Alliance 3

Harold Baez, WESTCO 3

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 3

EJ Gomez, Alliance 2

Riley Gaudreault, Gering 2

JJ Garza, Alliance 2

Tate Carson, WESTCO 2

Peyton Pinedo, Alliance 2

Victor Hinojosa, Alliance 2

 

Doubles

Player, Team Total

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 18

Jack Jones, WESTCO 17

Harold Baez, WESTCO 14

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 10

Creighton Dike, WESTCO 10

EJ Gomez, Alliance 9

Riley Gaudreault, Gering 8

JJ Garza, Alliance 8

Joel Baker, Alliance 8

Jack Franklin, Gering 7

Justin Scott, Gering 7

Devin Garcia, Alliance 7

Quinton Janecek, Gering 7

 

Runs Batted In

Player, Team RBI

Tate Carson, WESTCO 41

Jack Jones, WESTCO 33

JJ Garza, Alliance 31

Quinton Janecek, Gering 30

Harold Baez, WESTCO 30

Caeson Clarke, Alliance 28

Creighton Dike, WESTCO 28

Riley Gaudreault, Gering 27

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 27

EJ Gomez, Alliance 27

 

Runs Scored

Player, Team Total

Jack Jones, WESTCO 53

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 49

Quinton Janecek, Gering 46

Harold Baez, WESTCO 43

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 37

Riley Schanaman, Gering 36

JJ Garza, Alliance 36

Tate Carson, WESTCO 33

Jack Franklin, Gering 33

Creighton Dike, WESTCO 32

 

Walks

Player, Team Total

Jack Jones, WESTCO 28

Anthony Walker, Gering 23

JJ Garza, Alliance 21

Ezra Ray, Alliance 20

Justin Scott, Gering 19

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 18

Harold Baez, WESTCO 17

Riley Schanaman, Gering 17

EJ Gomez, Alliance 17

Tate Carson, WESTCO 15

 

Stolen Bases

Player, Team Total

Zach Holtz, Sidney 27

Quinton Janecek, Gering 24

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 24

Riley Schanaman, Gering 24

Harold Baez, WESTCO 23

Tommy Ellwanger, Sidney 19

Riley Gaudreault, Gering 18

Jack Jones, WESTCO 17

Kyler Lenzen, Sidney 16

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 16

 

Pitching

 

Wins

Player, Team Total

Tate Carson, WESTCO 8

Jack Franklin, Gering 8

Hunter McCollum, WESTCO 7

Chase King, Alliance 7

Jerod Balthazor, Gering 7

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 7

JJ Garza, Alliance 7

Harold Baez, WESTCO 6

Trevor Dubray, Alliance 6

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 5

 

Earned Run Average

Player, Team ERA

Chase King, Alliance 0.40

Trevor Dubray, Alliance 0.75

JJ Garza, Alliance 1.08

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 1.26

Harold Baez, WESTCO 1.64

Jerod Balthazor, Gering 1.64

Jack Franklin, Gering 2.05

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 2.42

Riley Schanaman, Gering 2.86

Tate Carson, WESTCO 3.83

 

Strikeouts

Player, Team Total

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 87

Trevor Dubray, Alliance 83

Harold Baez, WESTCO 71

Jack Franklin, Gering 67

JJ Garza, Alliance 65

Jerod Balthazor, Gering 46

Tate Carson, WESTCO 43

Brandon Neiger, Bridgeport 42

Peyton Pinedo, Alliance 40

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 39

 

Innings Pitched

Player, Team Total

Harold Baez, WESTCO 64.0

Trevor Dubray, Alliance 56.0

Collin Schrawyer, Alliance 55.2

Paul Panduro, WESTCO 55.0

Creighton Dike, WESTCO 55.0

Jack Franklin, Gering 54.2

Tate Carson, WESTCO 53.0

Chase King, Alliance 52.2

JJ Garza, Alliance 51.2

Justin Scott, Gering 51.1

