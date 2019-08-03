Running for a special purpose in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — As a librarian and teacher in the Bridgeport Public Schools system, Amy Widener has been a positive influence on the lives of many current and former students of the Nebraska Panhandle community.
A group of those students are now doing their best to return the favor for Widener, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
The Bridgeport high school and junior high cross country teams joined forces to hold a 24-hour relay run fundraiser to help with the expenses for Widener and her family. The fundraiser began on Friday at 9 a.m. and continued until Saturday at 9 a.m. At least one of the team members ran laps around the school’s track for the entire 24-hour period.
“Before starting they all went out and got pledges for so much per mile for that runner or for the team,” Bridgeport High School head cross country coach Craig Johnson said. “Each kid runs a mile and then somebody else takes over and keeps it going for 24 hours.”
Johnson said at the conclusion of the 24-hour period, the team combined to total a distance of 201 miles. That calculated out to about 8 miles for each runner.
The money will be collected and given to Widener.
“She’s taught or been the librarian for every kid on the team at some point,” Johnson said. “She’s very special to all of us.”
The idea was brought to light by the members of the team.
Johnson said that shows the true character of everyone involved.
“It’s a team-building thing, but they’re doing this for someone else,” he said. “Everyone has been real supportive of it, so that’s nice.”
Widener was diagnosed with cancer in March. She and her husband, Mike, spent nearly two months living in Colorado while Amy received treatment.