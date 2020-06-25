CASPER, Wyo. — Jarrod Beamon and Riley Schanaman each blasted seventh-inning, 2-run home runs to power the Gering Platte Valley Companies to a 9-8 win over the Casper Crush Thursday at Casper, Wyoming.
The second game of the doubleheader was rained out with Gering leading 4-3.
Gering assistant coach Danny O’Boyle said it was a nice win for the Gering team.
“We played OK enough to get the win,” O’Boyle said. “We were much better at the plate than we have been the past couple of games. Still too many strikeouts and some things that we need to fix, but for the most part we put balls into play. We just need to be better at limiting runs after we score runs. We kind of settled in during the middle innings and put together a few little rallies and for us to come back in the seventh inning and score four runs and hang on for the win was great for our guys.”
Gering plated five runs in the fifth, only to watch the Crush plate seven runs of their own in the bottom of the frame for a 7-5 lead. Gering stayed strong and scored four runs in the seven to hold a 9-7 lead.
The two big hits in the seventh were 2-run home runs off the bat of Beamon and Schanaman.
“Jarrod Beamon connected on one that put a 2-run shot over the wall to tie it up,” he said. “Then about 15 pitches later, Riley Schanaman put one over the wall in about the same spot. It was pretty unusual for us because we don’t have that luxury in our lineup. They put a good swing on the ball and fortunately we had some runners aboard when it happened.”
The way Gering came back was also nice to see as they didn’t get rattled.
“They are finding out that if they just put it into play, good things will happen,” O’Boyle said. “We played a little bit more small ball more than we have and that helped us out quite a bit.
Gering five runs in the fifth all came with two outs. Quinton Janecek led off with a walk followed by Schanaman getting a single. Both came in to score on a Jack Franklin double. Adreick Conn then earned a walk followed by Anthony Walker getting a 2-run single to go up 4-0. Tristan Strauch followed with a single. Pinch runner Dalton Weise came in to score on a passed ball for the 5-0 lead.
Gering couldn’t hold the lead as Casper came back in the bottom of the frame with seven runs on seven hits for the 7-5 lead.
Both teams loaded the bases in the sixth but neither team could a run across the plate.
The seventh saw Gering score four times. Walker earned a lead-off walk and then scored on Beamon’s home run where he took the third pitch and sailed it over the left-field wall.
With tow outs, Janecek earned a walk and then Schanaman took the second pitch over the left-field fence for the 9-7 lead.
Casper made it interesting with a seventh-inning comeback. Cole Douglas led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to cut the deficit to one. Then Casper put runners on second and third with just one out, but Brady Radzymski got a strikeout for out number two and then a ground ball to second base for the final out of the game.
Gering pounded out 10 hits in the contest. Schanaman and Conn each had two hits in the contest to lead the team. Schanaman had two runs scored and two RBIs with his home run, while Conn scored one run.
Beamon went 1-for-1 with his hit that home run. Janecek scored two runs while Jack Franklin had a double with two RBIs.
Janecek started on the mound and went 4 2/3 innings in scattering seven hits and allowing seven runs. Radzymski picked up the win in going the final 2 1/3 innings allowing four hits and one run.
Gering will next be in action on Sunday when they travel to Chappell to face the Buckley Bombers.
“It will be nice to get these next couple days to get our legs and arms back underneath us,” O’Boyle said. “We need to relax and work on the little fundamental things that we need to fix. We have two tough ones coming up and another busy week ahead. It starts with two tough ones at Buckley and they are always good and we know we have to bring our best game.”
Gering PVC 000 050 4 – 9 10 3
Casper Crush 000 070 1 – 8 11 0
WP – Brady Radzymski.
2B – Jack Franklin.
HR – Jarrod Beamon, Riley Schanaman.
