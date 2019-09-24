Scottsbluff, Alliance split softball games

ALLIANCE — The Scottsbluff and Alliance softball teams traded wins on Tuesday evening in Alliance.
Before playing the regularly-scheduled contest, the teams completed a weather-suspended game from earlier this month in Scottsbluff. The Bearcats, who held a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning at the time of the suspension, tacked on five more runs Tuesday to register a 10-1 victory.
Brady Laucomer and Kymber Shallenberger paced the Bearcats offensively with three hits each. Laucomer homered, doubled, drove in three runs, and scored three times. Shallenberger also doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Mariyah Avila and Taylor Klein both added two hits each. Avila doubled and scored twice, while Klein knocked in a pair of runs.
Taylor Manion led Alliance at the plate with three hits. Kylie Adams finished with a triple.
Shallenberger earned the win in the circle for Scottsbluff. She allowed just five hits, walked two and struck out two in six innings.
The victory snapped Scottsbluff’s seven-game losing streak.
Alliance bounced back with a thrilling 4-3 win. The Bulldogs plated three runs in the bottom of the first to grab an early 3-0 lead. Scottsbluff managed to chip away by scoring single runs in the second, sixth and seventh frames to pull even. However, Alliance snuck out with the win after scoring a run in its last at bat.
Scottsbluff out-hit Alliance by a 6-3 margin. Shallenberger and Tierney Schleve led the Bearcats with two hits each, including doubles. Klein also recorded a double in the contest for Scottsbluff. Schleve drove in a pair of runs.
Brandi Seebohm, Aubrey Garrett and Bri Huston each had a hit for Alliance. Seebohm, Acosta, Garrett, and Adams each scored a run.
Acosta earned the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. She allowed two earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out four in seven innings.
Shallenberger fanned seven in a no-decision for the Bearcats.
The victory improved Alliance to 11-10 on the season overall. The Bulldogs will host Gering on Tuesday.
Scottsbluff, now 6-12 on the season, will return to action on Thursday in Ogallala. The Bearcats will face North Platte and McCook.
Alliance 100 000 — 1 5 4
Scottsbluff 203 212 — 10 13 2
WP — Kymber Shallenberger.
HR — Scottsbluff (Brady Laucomer). 3B — Alliance (Kylie Adams). 2B — Scottsbluff (Laucomer, Mariyah Avila, Kymber Shallenberger).
Scottsbluff 010 001 1 — 3 6 3
Alliance 300 000 1 — 4 3 1
WP — Jaycee Acosta. LP — Keela Peters.
2B — Scottsbluff (Taylor Klein, Tierney Schleve, Kymber Shallenberger).
