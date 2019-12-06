Scottsbluff, Alliance will battle for Western Conference Tourney title

The Scottsbluff and Alliance boys basketball teams earned a trip to the Western Conference Tournament final with impressive wins in the semifinals on Friday at Western Nebraska Community College.
The Alliance boys outscored North Platte 19-5 in the second quarter to pot a 53-32 win behind Joel Baker’s 20 points.
Scottsbluff received a 25-point performance from Jasiya DeOllos and 19 points from Dawson Mohr to take out 2-time tourney champions Sterling, Colorado, 69-59.
The two Panhandle teams will battle for the tourney title at 4:30 p.m. at WNCC. Sterling and North Platte will face each other for third place at 12:45 p.m. at Cougar Palace.
Consolation play at Scottsbluff High School saw Mitchell earn a 64-49 win over Chadron while Gering topped Sidney 67-56. Mitchell will play Gering for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. while Sidney and Chadron will face each other at 12:45.
Alliance trailed North Platte 16-13 after the first quarter but changed the momentum with a 19-point second quarter to take a 32-21 lead into halftime.
The Alliance’s defense continued playing strong, holding North Platte to just 11 second half points. Alliance led 41-27 after three periods and outscored North Platte 12-6 in the final eight minutes.
Alliance had a pair of players in double digits. Baker finished with a game-high 20 points while Trevor DuBray had 11 points.
North Platte was led by Luke Zimbelman with nine points.
The Scottsbluff and Sterling contest was similar to the Alliance/North Platte contest. Sterling led the Bearcats 14-11 after the first quarter. The second quarter was where the Bearcats took control. Scottsbluff held a 27-24 lead when they opened the contest closing out the half on a 11-1 run for a 38-25 halftime lead.
Sterling mounted a comeback in the third period, slicing the lead to 45-38 on a Axel Henry steal and bucket. DeOllos changed the momentum with back-to-back and then Dawson Moore had an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 53-38 lead. Scottsbluff led 56-39 after three periods.
Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 68-47 before both teams cleared their benches. Sterling closed out the half on a 12-0 run to get the score back to single digits, but that was as close as they could get.
DeOllos led the way with 25 points while Mohr had 19 points. Sam Clarkson tallied eight.
Sterling was led by Henry with 12 points.
Scottsbluff 11 27 18 12 – 68
Sterling 14 11 14 20 – 59
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 4, Sebastian Harsh 5, Jasiya DeOllos 25, Chance Parker 7, Dawson Mohr 19, Sam Clarkson 8.
STERLING
Zach Busmente 3, Axel Henry 12, Ben Browning 3, Tucker Myers 8, Brock Shaila 9, Jackson Keil 7, Dylan Anderson 3, Bray Swenson 3, Owen Szabo 2, Dylan Diorio 8.
North Platte 16 5 5 6 – 32
Alliance 13 19 9 12 – 53
NORTH PLATTE
Luke Zimbelman 9, Steven Garcia 2, Will Coe 2, Aiden Mann 6, Ryan Kaminski 2, Finn Lucas 4, Kade Mohr 6, River Johnston 1.
ALLIANCE
Trevor DuBray 11, Joel Baker 20, Kaden Kindred 5, Crayton Cyza 2, Kirk Sanders 1, Caeson Clarke 6, Bradyn Palmer 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.