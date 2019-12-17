Scottsbluff assistant coach and math teacher Jacob McLain has been named the head football coach at Holdrege for the start of the 2020 school year.
McLain, who has spent the past five years under head coaches Joe Benson and Jud Hall, will succeed former Duster head man,Jason Hale, who announced he would be stepping down at the beginning of the 2019 football season.
Since that time, Holdrege superintendent and Mitchell High School graduate, Todd Hilyard, has been meticulously combing through candidates to fill the position vacated by Hale. After a 1-8 season in 2019 and 8-28 record over the past four years, the Dusters were looking for the perfect candidate and Hilyard believes McLain was the perfect fit.
Starting with 20 applicants and then reduced to five, McLain’s name just kept coming up in the conversation.
“As much as we want a great football coach at Holdrege who can more than handle the Xs and Os, we want a leader of young men,” Hilyard said. “A man of faith who will push boys to become men and teach them life lessons in the arena of high school sports.
“We felt like coach McLain was the perfect fit to lead our football team to success and grow our young men in a positive manner and allow them to have fun along the way,” he added.
Although football is the path chosen by McLain, the Chadron High standout excelled in basketball, golf and baseball. After leaving Chadron, he played baseball for Mayville State University in North Dakota where he was named to the all-conference three times in the NAIA Division III North Star Conference.
McLain graduated at Mayville with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and physical education before returning to Chadron State College to earn his Masters of Science Administration in 2014. As an assistant under Benson and Hall, McLain helped coach the Bearcats to a 47-10 record over that time along with consecutive appearances in the Class B state title game in Lincoln in 2018 and 2019.
Hilyard said the Dusters were looking for a coach that could develop kids from elementary school all the way up to the high school level, hopefully increasing the numbers going out for football every year.
“We believe he has all the characteristics that will draw Holdrege area kids to football,” Hilyard said. “We would love to say we don’t have any kids walking our halls who should be out for football but aren’t and we believe coach McLain can get these kids to strap on the pads for the Dusters.”
Hilyard added that McLain is respected as a person and coach throughout the state and felt blessed to bring him into the Holdrege family.
“Coach McLain is well respected statewide as a coach, but maybe even more as a person,” he said. “We feel blessed to land him as a coach, teacher, and a leader of our young men.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.