No. 1-seeded Scottsbluff takes on No. 5-seeded Omaha Roncalli in a rematch of last year’s semifinal matchup.
The Bearcats scored 32-unanswered points in the third quarter to win 60-38.
In the first half of last year’s contest, Roncalli quarterback Jack Dotzler slung the ball for 300 yards and four touchdowns before going down with a broken arm. Dotzler is back at QB for Roncalli.
The Bearcats go into the contest with the top two leading rushers in Class B. Running back Jacob Krul has 1,571 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Sabastian Harsh has ran for 1,449 and 27 touchdowns. Krul and Harsh are ranked No. 8 and No. 11 in rushing yards regardless of class. Roncalli’s leading rusher is TJ Hamilton with 427 yards.
Scottsbluff leads all Class B schools with 4,940 yards of total offense. Roncalli is 10th with 3,101.
Roncalli’s offense will be led by Dotzler who passed for 1,745 yards in seven games on the season.
On defense, Scottsbluff is led by linebacker Luke Rohrer’s 60 tackles and 4 sacks. Jack Darnell has 3 sacks and Evan Heggen added 2.5 for the Bearcats. Harsh, who also plays outside linebacker, has 53 tackles. Jasiya DeOllos and Terrance Mokeac add to the Bearcats stout defense with 7 tackles for loss each.
Roncalli’s defense is led by Hamilton with 55 tackles and 2 sacks.
According to the Omaha World-Herald, Scottsbluff has racked up 428 points on the season, while allowing just 110. Roncalli has scored 424 points, while giving up 204.
Game time is set for 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, in Omaha.
