Scottsbluff bowling team falls to North Bend Central

After the seeding round, the Scottsbluff Bearcat bowling team earned a fifth seed in the tournament. The Bearcats were knocked out of the tournament in the first round by North Bend Central by a score of three games to one.
“They were pretty upbeat,” coach Maggie Anderson said. “They bowled to the best of their ability, but North Bend just out-bowled them a little bit.”
Anderson said the games were all fairly close.
Scottsbluff won its game by two pins over North Bend Central. North Bend’s biggest margin of victory over the Bearcats was just 10 pins.
