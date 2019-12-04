The Scottsbluff Bearcats football team isn’t the only team at SHS having post-season success.
In just its fourth year in existence, the Bearcats bowling team is headed to the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championship on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Bearcats earned their berth in the state tournament by winning District 8 by 11 pins over Alliance. Scottsbluff ended with a score of 879 to 868 for Alliance.
Gordon-Rushville came in third with a score of 814. North Platte scored 764 for fourth place, and fifth place went to South Platte with a 660. Ogallala came in sixth with a 654 and Bridgeport finished in seventh with a 641.
Coach Maggie Anderson said her team consisting of Jackson Hamm, Alonso Avila, Hunter Howlett and Tristan Miller came into the season already bowling well.
“I know some of them have bowled in leagues before,” she said. “Some of them were part of the Catdogs when they were around. Some of them just come and bowl for fun with their families on the weekends. They are kind of already in that groove when they start the season.”
And those who weren’t as advanced at bowling got a little help, Anderson said.
“We have a few (who are really good bowlers). They are really good at mentoring those aren’t as proficient at bowling. They just build each other up and make sure that everyone is where they need to be and do what they need to do,” she said.
Anderson said her team was excited to qualify for the state tournament.
“They were very excited. They had one goal this year and that was to make it to state because they were runners up (in districts) last year). They just wanted to do better than they did last year. They rose to the challenge they set for themselves,” she said.
Anderson said the team doesn’t really have any expectations going into state.
“I think the expectations are just to go in and represent Scottsbluff High School to the best of our ability,” she said.
The Bearcats will be boarding the bus starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 to leave for the state tournament. Anybody wanting to wish them well will want to be at the high school parking lot before noon, when they are planning on departing for Lincoln.
The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. CST with a seeding round using the Baker format. After teams have been seeded, the first round will kick off at 1:30 p.m. CST. Teams advancing to the final four will play at 2:30 CST. The finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. CST.
