Scottsbluff boys advance to district final with win over Alliance

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team shot 74 percent from the free throw line and put four players in double figures to hold off Alliance 58-49 in the Class B, Sub-District 8 final on Tuesday night at Scottsbluff High School. Both teams will now host district games on Saturday. The teams will be announced Wednesday on the Nebraska School Activities Association website www.nsaahome.org.
“Hats off to Alliance. They give a tremendous effort every time we play them and never say die,” Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said. “They battled the entire game and made it tough on us down the stretch. There were times when we felt comfortable and then they just kept making shots. I thought our guys kept their composure well enough to make sure we got the win, but we know the biggest one is coming up Saturday as well.”
Alliance head coach Michael Baker said two very good teams locked horns and believes both have what it takes to bring home a state title.
“We went toe to toe with them. They’re a very good team,” he said of Scottsbluff. “Both teams have hopes of a state title and I think you saw that tonight. Both teams are capable depending on how things go. We went toe to toe with a very physical team and just a couple of possessions here or there and it could have gone the other way, so we have something to build on.”
Alliance overcame a sluggish start in the first period after trailing 7-3 early on only to claw back to take a 15-13 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
However, Scottsbluff canned the first five points of the second quarter on shots from Sam Clarkson and Dawson Mohr along with a free throw by Chance Parker to take an 18-15 lead with 5:36 to play in the half. Alliance answered with a run of its own on a bucket from Trevor Dubray followed by a 3-pointer from Joel Baker to reclaim the lead 20-18 with 4:51 to play. That would be the last points scored by the Bulldogs in the half as Scottsbluff finished off the first half on 10-0 run showcased by traditional three-point play by Clarkson and a buzzer-beating triple from Jasiya DeOllos to extend the Bearcat lead to 28-20 at the half. Scottsbluff outscored Alliance 15-4 in the period, which played a key role in the contest.
“It was huge,” Gullion said of the second quarter. “We were trailing going into that quarter and we felt like we were trailing most of the quarter. Then we went on that run right at the end.”
Despite giving up a 6-2 run to start the third, Alliance scratched and clawed back to within seven points behind 3-pointers from Kaden Kindred and Caeson Clarke with 2:05 left in the frame. Dubray kept them in the hunt with two late buckets before Quentin Scott hit 2-of-3 free throws after being fouled on a trey with less than a minute to play in the period. Scottsbluff held the lead 44-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gullion said the 10-point lead seemed to be the magic number throughout the contest and was pleased with his team’s ability to make a play when they needed one.
“I don’t know if we got it much above 10, but it felt like we had it in hand at about 10 and then they would make shots down the stretch,” he said. “We didn’t do a great job at the end taking care of the ball, but when it really mattered, I thought we did.”
The Bearcats kept their distance for the first few minutes of the final period, leading 51-40 with just under six minutes left. However, Alliance sparked a 9-2 run on five points from Dubray finished off by Clarke’s third 3-pointer of the night to cut the deficit to 53-49 with 1:11 left to play. But just as quickly as it emerged, the momentum stopped when Jack Darnell hit Chance Parker with a long pass from in front of the Alliance bench resulting in a Parker slam dunk to ice the game.
Coach Baker said despite the loss, he is very optimistic his team can go deep into the post season.
“Scottsbluff is as good as anybody in the state and we were right there,” he said. “But we’re optimistic. We just need to get a day away and rest, two good practices and let the chips fall where they may.”
Scottsbluff was led in the contest by DeOllos and Parker, who finished with 14 points apiece. DeOllos had a good night at the line finishing 6 of 8 and added a pair of 3-pointers in the win. Parker added a 3-for-5 night from the line. Mohr and Clarkson also punched in double figures with 11 points each. Scottsbluff ended the contest 14 of 19 from the stripe.
Dubray led all scorers with 15 points and a 3-pointer, while Clarke added 13 and Joel Baker finished with 10. Alliance was also stellar from the line hitting 8 of 12 free throws on the night. The Bulldogs also canned six 3-pointers in the losing effort.
Alliance (19-6) 15 5 14 15 — 49
Scottsbluff (23-3) 13 15 16 14 — 58
ALLIANCE
Trevor Dubray 15, Joel Baker 10, Kaden Kindred 4, Caeson Clarke 13, Collin Schrawyer 2, Bradyn Palmer 5.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 5, Jasiya DeOllos 14, Jack Darnell 2, Chance Parker 14, Dawson Mohr 11, Sam Clarkson 11.
