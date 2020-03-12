Scottsbluff boys advance to semifinals with 53-38 win over Alliance

Scottsbluff boys advance with 53-38 win over Alliance
By Dave Brunz
Star-Herald
LINCOLN — The Scottsluff boys overcame a 17-15 halftime deficit to outscore Alliance 38-21 in the second half en route to a 53-38 win over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Class B state tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Thursday, March 12.
Alliance shot out of the gates early on in the contest behind the hot hand of Trevor DuBray, who ignited for Alliance’s first eight points in an 8-1 run to start things off. The Bulldogs were just as impressive defensively in the first quarter, holding the potent Bearcats to just five points in the frame, leading 13-5 heading into the second quarter.
“Alliance came out with a lot of energy and obviously a great game plan with coach (Michael Baker) who does a tremendous job,” Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said. “I think our guys were forcing the ball early and I think (Alliance) did a good job defensively with what they do.”
Scottsbluff was able to get things going in the second quarter after junior Dawson Mohr canned a 3-pointer to start the period, lighting up an 8-2 run to pull to within two points, 15-13. However, DuBray hit a pair of free throws with 1:08 to play in the half to help secure a 17-15 halftime lead.
A key moment in the game came early in the third quarter when senior Jasiya DeOllos scored a pair of buckets to knot the score at 19 before Chance Parker came through at the 6:38 mark to give Scottsbluff its first lead of the contest, 21-19.
Joel Baker stepped up with a 3-pointer at the 4:43 mark before Collin Schrawyer notched a three-point play to regain the lead for Alliance 25-24 with 4:04 left in the quarter.
However, DeOllos and the Bearcats finished out the frame on a 7-2 run, outscoring Alliance 16-10 in the period and holding on to a 31-27 lead going into the final frame.
The Bearcats stayed hot to start the fourth quarter after racing to a 39-31 lead, but a pair of free throws from Joel Baker and a 3-pointer from DuBray kept the Bulldogs in the game, down 39-36 with 4:25 left.
The final nail, though, came in the final four minutes when Mohr navigated a 14-2 run with eight points of his own to close out the final scoring.
Mohr said the atmosphere really wasn’t there because of the empty arena due to the coronavirus precautions that limited fans to just immediate family in the crowd.
“It was a weird atmosphere,” he said. “It was different just having your parents there, but when you’re playing you don’t really think about it that much. It’s like white noise in the background, but toward the end it was really starting to get louder.”
Michael Baker reflected on the success of his team and how grateful he was to have been able to coach this group of seniors, which included his son Joel.
“To win 20 games and go to state back to back years doesn’t happy very often in Alliance,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to focus on long term. The pain of this loss is here but will fade. What people don’t see is how good the practices were, the camaraderie and the love.
“I can’t emphasize how grateful I am for these seniors, not just for this year, but for the last 10 years. We just never had a bad practice and that speaks to their maturity. They take coaching well. We just didn’t put our best foot forward tonight.”
Alliance was led by DuBray, who finished with 15 points on three 3-pointers. Baker added nine points going 4-for-4 from the stripe, while Caeson Clarke chipped in six.
Scottsbluff was paced by Mohr’s 15 points on three 3-pointers, while Parker finished with 14 points and DeOllos with 12.
Scottsbluff will advance to the second round against Omaha Roncalli, who upset Hastings in the late game, on Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Scottsbluff (25-3) 5 10 16 22 — 53
Alliance (20-7) 13 4 10 11 — 38
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 2, Jackson Ostdiek 2, Jasiya DeOllos 12, Chance Parker 14, Dawson Mohr 15, Sabastian Harsh 4, Sam Clarkson 4.
ALLIANCE
Trevor Dubray 15, Joel Baker 9, Caeson Clarke 6, Collin Schrawyer 3, Bradyn Palmer 5.
