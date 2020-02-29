Scottsbluff boys are state bound with overtime win over Waverly

With the state tournament hanging in the balance, Dawson Mohr hit two big free throws with 11.3 seconds to play in overtime to give Scottsbluff the 63-61 win over Waverly in the Class B-3 District Final in Scottsbluff on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“I was kind of in a zone. All I was thinking about was all of the shots that I practiced and all of the times I practiced free throws. I just tried to replicate that and not think about it too much,” Mohr said.
Mohr stood calmly at the free throw line with 11.3 seconds to go in overtime. With the game on the line, his first shot swirled around the rim for a second before falling through the hoop to give Scottsbluff the 62-61 lead.
His next shot also swirled around for a second before dropping to give the Bearcats the 63-61 lead.
“It’s a nerve-wracking moment, but I’m glad it went in,” Mohr said.
11.3 seconds still on the clock, Waverly took the ball down court and missed the shot. Scottsbluff came up with the rebound to close out the game.
Sabastian Harsh, who is known more for his defensive prowess and rebounding than he is for offense, came up with two big points for Scottsbluff toward the end of regulation. Harsh scored his only two points of the game with 13.3 to go to tie the game. With 7.4 seconds to go, Mohr hit two free throws to give Scottsbluff the 52-50 lead.
Waverly wasn’t quite ready to go home just yet. With time winding down, Waverly’s Noah Stoddard scored to send the game to overtime.
Scottsbluff and Waverly played evenly in the overtime period. It was Mohr’s free throws that broke the tie and kept the game from going another extra period.
Jasiya DeOllos had a big night scoring 26 points to lead the Bearcats. He hit several big buckets for Scottsbluff, as well. He connected on a 3-pointer with 1:07 left in overtime to give Scottsbluff the two point lead. Stoddard answered with a bucket of his own to tie the game at 61, setting up Mohr to seal the game with free throws.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team stepped up when it had to with the game on the line.
“Our guys made plays and stayed as calm as they can and hopefully show the face that the team needs to see,” he said. “Our guys never waver. I never saw a look in their eyes of panic. I knew if we stayed right there we had a chance as long as we were within a basket or so. I knew someone was going to make a play for us. We had multiple guys who made huge, huge plays throughout the game.”
DeOllos said he and his teammates never had a thought that they were going to lose the game.
“It was win or go home. It was either, we get up or we’re not going to be practicing next week or going to state,” DeOllos said. “Our team likes to compete. We never say never. We were just ready to win.”
Gullion said Waverly did a good job of keeping Scottsbluff off-balance.
“They do a really good job in the 2-3 zone. They got their hands on some basketballs. They didn’t give us a whole lot of open looks. They attacked the ball well,” he said.
Waverly had two players who weren’t ready for their season to end just yet, and it showed in their play, Gullion said.
“They had a couple of guys who made huge plays,” he said. “They had a senior (Stoddard) who didn’t want to lose. I can’t say enough about him. The way he led his team and the way he competed that whole game. He willed his team. (Andrew) Heffelfinger came up with huge shots left and right.”
Gullion said Waverly is a young and dangerous team.
“They had some nice sets. They’re very well coached. They got a young team that is tough right now. They’re going to be even tougher in a year or so,” he said.
The difference was the Bearcats will to win and the feeling that they have some unfinished business after losing in the first round of the state tournament last year.
“I think our guys have a burn in their stomach after the early exit last year. They have a goal in mind. It’s going to take a team effort and grinding out games. Just like tonight,” Gullion said. “It’s survive and advance. It doesn’t always have to be pretty. Today, it wasn’t pretty. A lot of that credit goes to Waverly. You just have to survive and advance. It doesn’t matter if you win by a point or 20. You have to go 1-0 on the day.”
Scottsbluff 15 9 14 14 11 — 63
Waverly 9 13 15 15 9 — 61
SCOTTSBLUFF
Jasiya DeOllos 26, Jack Darnell 4, Chance Parker 8, Dawson Mohr 19, Sabastian Harsh 2, Sam Clarkson 4.
WAVERLY
Cole Murray 2, Noah Stoddard 21, Andrew Heffelfinger 33, Barret Skrobecki 1, Hogan Wingrove 4.
