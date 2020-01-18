The Scottsbluff boys used some clutch plays to win a double overtime thriller 72-68 over Cheyenne Central Saturday, Jan. 18 in front of a near-capacity crowd.
The excitement built through the first three quarters and Bearcat senior Jaisiya DeOllos hit two buzzer-beaters to end regulation and the first overtime to help the Bearcats survive a talented Cheyenne Central squad.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said it was a team effort in the Bearcats’ win Saturday.
“It was a crazy, crazy game,” he said. “We were playing pretty well in the first half against a pretty good team and to find a way to battle back. I think we were down eight entering the fourth. Our guys just competed their tails off and got us in the game and came up with two clutch shots in the last seconds. I can’t say enough about every single guy that came up huge.
“Chance (Parker) had a rough game but he makes a basket that ties the game and then Jasiya hits one to tie the game. Jasiya hits another one to tie the game. We make some free throws. Dawson hits a huge shot. Every single guy came up huge at one point. I am just really proud of our kids of how they competed.”
While DeOllos hit a shot from the free throw line to force the first overtime, it was Chance Parker’s steal off an inbounds play with four seconds to play that gave DeOllos the opportunity to get the bucket to force overtime.
“Chance gets a steal and if was never in position to get that, we would never have a chance,” Gullion said. “Sebastian and Chance came up with huge rebounds constantly for us. I can’t say enough about those guys. Chance had a rough time in the first half and I knew he was going to make a big play for us at some point.
Scottsbluff started the contest on fire, rolling to a 20-10 lead behind three 3-pointers from Dawson Mohr.
The second quarter saw Cheyenne Central outscore Scottsbluff 13-10 as the Bearcats led 30-23 at halftime.
The Indians came charging out of the locker room and grabbed their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Nathanial Talich. Cheyenne Central went on to lead 47-39 after three periods.
Both teams played at a frantic pace in the fourth quarter. Cheyenne Central held a 49-43 lead after Lawson Lovering, the junior 7-footer that is a University of Colorado commit, hit two one of two free throws.
Cheyenne Central went up 54-48 on back-to-back Lovering buckets, including a dunk with about two minutes to play. Scottsbluff answered. DeOllos and Sebastian Harsh each nailed two free throws to bring the Bearcats to within two, 54-52. Chance Parker then hit a bucket with 48 seconds to play to tie the game at 54-54.
Central’s Carter Lobatos hit two free throws with 9.3 seconds left. Scottsbluff missed two free throws to tie the game, the second miss was intentional. Central then inbounded the ball and heaved a three-quarters pass that Parker intercepted and fed the ball to DeOllos that drove to the free throw line and put up the tying bucket at the buzzer to force overtime.
The first overtime saw Central hold a 60-56 lead before Dawson Mohr hit two free throws to bring Scottsbluff to within two. Central’s Ryan Stampffi made one of two free throws with 20 seconds to play to put the Indians up by three. Central had a chance to go up five, but a missed uncontested layup gave Scottsbluff the opportunity they needed. DeOllos hit the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force a second overtime.
Central started the second overtime up 65-63. Mohr put the Bearcats in front for good with a trey and then Parker converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to put Scottsbluff up 69-65. Scottsbluff led 71-65 after two Jack Darnell free throws. Stampffi hit a trey to bring Central back to 71-68.
Central had a chance to tie the game to force a third overtime, but missed a 3-pointer and the Bearcats got a huge rebound and Parker hit one of two free throws to seal the game.
There were over 60 free throws attempted in the game between the two teams. Scottsbluff was 20 of 30 while Central was 23 of 32.
Scottsbluff buried six treys while Central had five.
The Bearcats had four players in double figures. Mohr led the way with 22 points followed by DeOllos with 18. Sam Clarkson finished with 13, while Parker tallied 10.
Scottsbluff will be back in action Friday, Jan. 24, when they travel to Denver to face Abraham Lincoln before hosting Gering on Saturday.
C. Central 10 13 24 9 5 7 – 68
Scottsbluff 20 10 9 17 5 11 – 72
CHEYENNE CENTRAL
Ethan Cates 5, Ryan Stampffi 10, Carter Lobates 5, Randy LeBeaumont 7, Nathanial Tallch 11, Brady Storebo 5, Brock Storebo 6, Lawson Lovering 19.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 2, Sebastian Harsh 3, Jasiya DeOllos 18, Jack Darnell 4, Chance Parker 10, Dawson Mohr 22, Sam Clarkson 13.
The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams were on the opposite of heartbreaking games with Cheyenne Central Saturday at Scottsbluff High School.
The Bearcats’ Jaisiya DeOllos hit buzzer-beating shots to end regulation and the first overtime to help the Bearcats earn a 72-68 victory over the Central Indians.
The Bearcat girls also were also in an intense game falling in the 10 seconds as a number of game-winning shots wouldn’t fall as the Indians escaped with a 47-46 win.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this story.
