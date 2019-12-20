Scottsbluff boys down Chadron 76-61

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team ran its winning streak to seven games after using a second-half surge to run past Chadron 76-61 on Friday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The Bearcats extended their record to 7-0, while Chadron fell to 4-3 on the season.
“I thought we actually started off pretty good in the first quarter,” Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said. “We were getting some easy baskets and I thought we were defending pretty hard. They made some tough shots. The second quarter I wasn’t pleased with, but the third quarter I thought we really got going and really played well together, found open guys and finished plays.”
Scottsbluff ran out to a 16-5 lead and stayed in command for most of the first quarter. However, a pair of threes from Chadron senior Cooper Heusman and a bucket at the buzzer by Zach Collins cut the Bearcat’s first quarter lead to 22-16 after the first eight minutes of play.
Chadron sliced into the lead a little more early in the second on a pair of free throws from Heusman and a 3-pointer from Dillan Sayaloune to pull within 24-21 before another two free throws from Heusman and a trey from Kristian Bartlett cut the deficit to 28-26 with less than two minutes to play in the half. Scottsbluff got buckets from Dawson Mohr and Quentin Scott to extend the Bearcat lead to six points, but a three-point play from Heusman kept it close going into halftime with Scottsbluff clinging to a 34-29 advantage with a last-second bucket from Jasiya DeOllos.
DeOllos, who finished the night with 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, said Chadron played them tough in the first half and the Bearcats need to learn to close teams out better.
“We came out kind of slow in the second and fourth quarter,” he said. “So we have to learn to close teams out, but that will come with time.”
Scottsbluff took the floor energized to start the third quarter, going on a 15-5 run showcased by a 3-pointer from DeOllos, back-to-back buckets from Chance Parker, and two treys from Mohr to finish out the run. With the momentum shifting back to the ‘Cats, Mohr closed out the quarter with two more 3-pointers to lead Scottsbluff and outscore the Cardinals 29-13 in the frame.
Gullion was pleased with Scottsbluff’s third-quarter response to the narrow lead in the first half.
“I thought our energy was really good right from the beginning. We come out and get a basket, then we get a turnover and then another basket. And then I thought when Dawson went on his little string of threes, that was a big momentum shifter. And also Chance cleaning up offensive rebounds. I thought his play in that first quarter really lifted us up when we needed it.”
Chadron showed signs of life to start the fourth after a 8-2 run with a pair of treys from Trevor Berry, cutting the deficit to 65-50. However, the Bearcats kept a steady hand throughout the final frame to notch its seventh win of the season.
Despite not getting the complete game he wanted from his team, Gullion said there were improvements throughout the contest.
“Overall, we didn’t really play four quarters of good basketball, but had lots of glimpses and lots of good things from everybody that played,” he said. “They just shared the ball and it was really fun to watch.”
Heusman led all scorers with 25 points, while Bartlett added 15 points with three 3-pointers in the loss.
Scottsbluff had four players in double figures along with DeOllos with Dawson finishing with 19 points and five 3-pointers, while Clarkson added 14 points and Parker finished with 12.
DeOllos eclipsed Scottsbluff all-time record for assists with 233, surpassing former Bearcat great and McNeese State University sharpshooter, Dru Kuxhausen, who finished his career with 230.
DeOllos was honored to have toppled his friend and mentor’s record.
“Dru is like my big bro, so it’s nice to take down one of his records since the scoring one is a little out of reach,” he said. “It just feels good knowing that my team was able to score as well.”
Scottsbluff will next be in action today when it hits the road to take on Casper Natrona in Casper. Chadron will try to bounce back when it hosts Gering tonight at Chadron. \
Chadron (4-3) 16 13 13 19 — 61
Scottsbluff (7-0) 22 12 29 13 — 76
CHADRON
Dawson Dunbar 4, Trevor Berry 8, Dillan Sayaloune 4, Collin Brennen 3, Kristian Bartlett 15, Zach Collins 2, Cooper Heusman 25.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 5, Sabastian Harsh 4, Jasiya DeOllos 22, Chance Parker 12, Dawson Mohr 19, Sam Clarkson 14.
