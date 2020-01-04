Scottsbluff boys drop first game of season to Hastings, girls end second in GNAC Tournament

COLUMBUS – The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams suffered losses in the GNAC title contests Saturday afternoon in Columbus.
The Scottsbluff girls fell behind by 14 at halftime but battled a tough Class A North Platte squad in the second half before falling 64-54 in the girls tournament championship.
The Scottsbluff boys suffered their first loss of the season when Hastings hit key free throws to earn a 60-52 win in the tournament final. Hastings moved to 10-0 on the season while the Bearcats fall to 10-1.
Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Gullion said his team played hard but fell short in the fourth quarter to a talented Hastings squad.
“I thought we competed really hard,” Gullion said. “Obviously, Hastings is a tremendous ball team and one of those team that gave us a test and they got the better of us today. It was tied in the third quarter and we were right there pretty much the whole game. They just made a few more plays in the fourth quarter than we were able to. They were pretty aggressive, and they got to the free throw line more than we did. I thought our defensive effort was tremendous. Their two players that are averaging the most points for them, only got four baskets. Unfortunately, they scored 16 points at the free throw line between the two of them. That is where the game was won because they were able to get to the free throw line a lot more.”
Gullion said this is a good loss for his team to learn from as Hastings is a state tournament-quality team.
“Hastings is a state tournament-type team,” Gullion said. “I think you can learn a lot from a loss. That is what we have to do. We have to learn from what this game was for us. Some of our flaws got exposed. As a team we will have to figure out how to cover those flaws up and improve upon them.”
Two of the top teams in Class B were knotted at 10 after the opening eight minutes. The second quarter saw Hastings outscore the Bearcats 11-6 to grab a 21-16 halftime advantage.
The third quarter was back and fourth with both teams tied toward the end of the period when Hastings got a late bucket to lead 37-35.
Hastings then hit key free throws in the fourth to outscore Scottsbluff 23-17 for the win to remain unbeaten on the year.
Hastings was led by Western Nebraska Community College basketball recruit Connor Creech with 18 points. WNCC baseball recruit JT Cafferty finished with six points for Hastings.
Jasiya DeOllos led the Bearcats with 22 points followed by 17 from Dawson Mohr. Those were the only two in double figures as next in line were Sabastian Harsh and Sam Clarkson with four points each.
The Scottsbluff girls also fell in the title game to North Platte in a game where Scottsbluff was hanging with the 10-2 North Platte Bulldogs. Scottsbluff trailed 12-7 to North Platte after the opening eight minutes before being outscored 20-11 in the second quarter to trail at halftime 32-18.
The Bearcats came back with a big third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-8 to close to within 40-35. North Platte held on in the fourth, putting up 24 points to earn the 10-point win.
Scottsbluff had three players in double figures. Yara Garcia finished with 18 points followed by Mariya Avila with 15. Aubry Krentz chipped in 14 points for the Lady Cats.
Both Scottsbluff teams will be back in action Friday, Jan. 10 when they head to Mitchell to take on the Tigers in doubleheader action.
Boy’s Game
Scottsbluff 10 6 19 17 – 52
Hastings 10 11 16 23 – 60
SCOTTSBLUFF
Jasiya DeOllos 22, Dawson Mohr 17, Sabastian Harsh 4, Sam Clarkson 4, Chance Parker 3, Jack Darnell 2.
Girl’s Game
Scottsbluff 7 11 17 19 – 54
North Platte 12 20 8 24 – 64
SCOTTSBLUFF
Yara Garcia 18, Mariyah Avila 15, Aubry Krentz 14, Emma Foote 4, Brady Laucomer 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.