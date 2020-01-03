Scottsbluff boys, girls basketball teams advance in GNAC Tournament

COLUMBUS — The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins to advance in the GNAC Tournament on Friday, Jan. 3.
The Bearcat boys ran past North Platte 59-32 to stay undefeated at 10-0. North Platte played Scottsbluff close in the first half, holding the Bearcats scoreless for a stretch in the second quarter. Scottsbluff led by just six points at the half, 23-17.
“We played pretty well,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “We didn’t play a great first half. At times we looked great in the first half. I thought we came out with a lot better energy and a lot better teamwork and shared the ball in the second half. We played a lot better in the second half to extend the lead.”
Scottsbluff outscored North Platte 36-15 in the second half thanks to some adjustments the players made, Gullion said.
“Our guys just started executing better. The biggest thing is I think we shared the ball a lot better in the second half. We made the rights plays, made the right pass, found the guy that was open,” he said. “Sam Clarkson had 13 points in the second half, so we found him, and we found some of our other post players.”
Gullion said one of the biggest difference in the two halves of the game was his team was forcing shots to try to get it going on the offensive end.
“I think there were times when we went cold there were guys who thought they could get us back in with a quick shot here and there. It snowballed on us with four or five or six of our guys taking a tough shot trying to get something back quick instead of moving the ball and staying composed,” he said.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Bearcats take on Hastings, who is also undefeated.
“They have good size. They’re athletic. It is one of those in-season tests,” Gullion said. “They’re undefeated. We’re undefeated. We’re both ranked in the newspapers back east. They’re number 1 in one paper and number 2 in the other, and we’re number 3 in both. It’s two state contenders going at it. We’re going to have to come to play. It’s going to be a fun test in the middle of the season to see where we’re at and what we can improve.”
The Bearcats biggest challenge will be to keep the ball away from WNCC signee Connor Creech and Haggan Hilgendorf.
“We’re going to have to everything we can to limit those guys scoring options. That’s going to be one of the major keys,” he said. “We’re going to have to rebound because they play really hard, they go the glass hard. then, just take of us on the offensive end — sharing the ball and getting the best shot possible each time down.”
The Scottsbluff girls exploded for 22 fourth-quarter points to defeat Columbus 50-34. Columbus led 29-28 going into the final frame.
Scottsbluff hit four 3-pointers in the fourth, including three by Payton Burda, who finished with 12 points.
The Bearcats’ Yara Garcia led all scorers with 16 points, 12 coming in the second half.
“It was a fantastic job by our kids. That’s the best full game we played all year. By far our best defensive effort It was our best job of executing our defensive scheme. I’m really proud of our kids. I’m really happy with today’s game,” girls coach Dave Bollish said. “It was a great team win. We had a lot of different kids step up and hit shots at different times.”
Bollish said defense helped spur their big fourth quarter.
“I thought we really got into a good rhythm because of our defense. I thought it helped keep us calm because we started to trust it a little bit. We didn’t have to force it offensively. Definitely, our defensive intensity, pressure and execution was the key to the game,” he said.
The Scottsbluff girls take on North Platte on Saturday.
“I think it’s going to be a really good game. They have some really nice players, and they got a little bit of a size advantage. I think we’re a little bit deeper, and built a little bit faster. It should be a really good game,” Bollish said.
