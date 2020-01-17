CHEYENNE — The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams both lost heartbreakers to Cheyenne East on Friday, Jan. 17.
The Scottsbluff boys battled back from a 13-point halftime deficit to come within one point of Cheyenne East in losing its second game of the season 65-62.
“The first first half was the big difference in the game,” Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Gullion said. “They came out ready to play and we were a little bit sluggish for some reason, and they made us pay. They hit some shots early. We, unfortunately, couldn’t get some to fall early. Their defense was just a little better early, but our guys battled their tails off to get back into the game.”
It was a battle, indeed. Scottsbluff was down 38-25 at the half and came within a point of tying Cheyenne East. The Bearcats had three or four chances to tie the game with a 3-pointer at the end, but couldn’t capitalize, Gullion said.
“We played one of our worst halves. It wasn’t one of our best halves in the first. I give credit to Cheyenne East. They came out and defended really hard and played with a tone of intensity and made it hard on us,” Gullion said. “Our guys don’t lack confidence. They know how good of a team they are. It was a tournament type team we need to play against. It was one of those learning games for us to learn from. I think it prepares us in the long run for the goals we want to accomplish.”
Jasiya DeOllos led Scottsbluff with 21 points, Dawson Mohr chipped in 14 and Chance Parker had 10.
The Bearcats face Cheyenne Central on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.
“Cheyenne Central is the No. 1 team in Wyoming. They’re big. They’re strong and they play well together. We’re going to have to battle our tails off.” Gullion said.
The Scottsbluff girls played even with Cheyenne East for four quarters, before falling 75-66 in overtime.
Bearcat coach Dave Bollish said he felt like his team was the better team for much of the game.
“I think they were just able to come out and get a couple quick buckets. They executed and hit a couple layups. Other than that, I feel like we out-executed them,” he said. “Early on, our thought our ball movement, shooting the ball, executing, quality of shots was really excellent. I’m really pleased with our group.”
Yara Garcia led the Bearcats with 21 points.
Bollish said his team was ready to move on from the loss.
“I thought our mood in the locker room was excellent. They were very focused and ready to move on to the next thing. We gotta go to the next one. It’s a busy week with big opportunities. We gotta be mentally prepared and rested to play tomorrow,” he said.
The Scottsbluff girls face Cheyenne Central on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at home.
Bollish said he expects another tough contest in this contest. He said Cheyenne Central players have “big bodies. They’re athletic. The game won’t be quite as face paced. It will be a different style of game with different types of matchups.”
Bollish said his team will try to use its speed to counter Cheyenne Central’s size.
