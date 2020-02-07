Scottsbluff boys hold off Alliance for 56-47 win

Jasiya DeOllos netted 31 points, igniting for 22 in the second half , to lead the Scottsbluff boys basketball team to a 56-47 win over Alliance on Friday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The B-8 subdistrict showdown win extended the Bearcats’ winning streak to six games and an 18-2 season record, while Alliance snapped a three-game winning streak to fall to 15-5.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said a fast start and strong finish helped the Bearcats subdue the hot-shooting Bulldogs.
“We jumped out to an early lead and I thought we were playing with a lot of energy and getting after it,” he said. “Then we went a little cold. Alliance did a nice job of just chipping away and sticking with their game plan the way it was. I thought they had a good game plan for us and they executed very well. Our guys just kept competing and competing and were able to extend it late, so it’s just a credit to our guys and the guts that they play with.”
Scottsbluff raced out to an early 13-0 lead behind DeOllos’ nine points before Alliance’s Joel Baker broke up the run with a 3-pointer with 1:55 left in the first period.
Despite the early deficit, the Bulldogs started digging out with a 10-3 run of their own showcased by a pair of treys from Baker to cut the lead to 16-13 midway through the frame. Scottsbluff’s Dawson Mohr accounted for the Bearcats’ first six points of the quarter followed by a pair of free throws from Sabastian Harsh to push the lead back to eight points, 21-13. However, Alliance took over for the final three minutes of the half on a trey from Baker followed by back-to-back buckets from Bradyn Palmer and Caeson Clarke to cut the Scottsbluff lead to 21-20 going into halftime.
