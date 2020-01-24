DENVER — With the Scottsbluff boys battling foul trouble for much of the game, Dawson Mohr stepped up to lead the Bearcats past Abraham Lincoln 54-50 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Scottsbluff started off hot putting up nine quick points, but went cold scoring just four points in around 5 1/2 minutes of play.
With Jasiya DeOllos on the bench in foul trouble for the last three minutes of the first half, Mohr hit a couple big three pointers to keep Scottsbluff in the game.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team went into halftime feeling pretty good after cutting into Abraham Lincoln’s lead before the end of the second period. Scottsbluff went into the locker room down 27-23 at the half.
“We hit a couple shots late in the first half to narrow it down,” Gullion said. “I think they were pretty upbeat and pretty confident. They knew we hadn’t played our best, as good as we can, so they were confident. We just made a couple adjustments at half and our guys did a great job of executing that. Then coming out and playing hard and playing together.”
Gullion said it was a little worrisome having DeOllos in foul trouble, but it was something they would overcome.
“We just needed to a little bit better job as a coaching staff of managing that situation a little better. His third foul is probably on me putting him in a bad situation. I thought our guys came together at the end of the half and narrowed the gap just like we needed to,” he said.
The Bearcats came out with more intensity in the second half, putting up 15 points in the third quarter while holding Abraham Lincoln to just 9.
“I thought we just got some passes tipped and got into some transition stuff. We just did a better job on two of their better buys,” he said.
One of the adjustments the Bearcats made in the second half was on defense, Gullion said.
“Jack (Darnell) and Dawson switched (defensively) and we put Dawson on one of their better players. Dawson did a tremendous job,” he said.
Gullion said Darnell and Sabastian Harsh stepped it up defensively.
“Those guys on the back end, Sam (Clarkson) and Chance (Parker) did a great job of being able to help. We kept them from getting to the spots they wanted to get to. After that, we were able to get some tips and get into transition,” he said. “We got some transition baskets. Chance Parker gets a dunk. Dawson finishes some at the rim.”
Scottsbluff continued its hot hand in the fourth with 16 points while holding Abraham Lincoln to 14.
Mohr hit some timely shots for the Bearcats in the fourth, Gullion said.
“He hit multiple threes in the second half. Really, really big ones too — at crucial times,” he said.
Scottsbluff completed its comeback winning 54-50
After a long road trip home, the Bearcats take on Gering on Saturday, jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Gullion said his team will be ready for the challenge.
“I think our guys will come ready to play,” Gullion said. “It’s Gering. It’s a rivalry game. Our guys look forward to these types of games. I’m sure they’ll be a little bit tired, but I think they’ll bounce back pretty quick. They’ll come ready to play Gering.”
Scottsbluff 11 12 15 16 — 54
Lincoln 11 16 9 14 — 50
Scottsbluff
Dawson Mohr 24, Jasia DeOllos 8, Chance Parker 7, Sam Clarkson 6, Jack Darnell 5, Sabastian Harsh 4.
