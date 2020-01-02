Scottsbluff boys remain undefeated, downing McCook in GNAC Tournament

COLUMBUS — Scottsbluff used a huge first quarter to run past McCook 69-44 in the first round of the GNAC Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 2
The Bearcats roared to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter. Scottsbluff never let off the gas as the Bearcats cruised to remain undefeated at 9-0 on the season.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said his team played well in the win.
“We jumped out early to a really good fast start in the first quarter. We let them back in the game a little bit, but we were able to extend it when we needed to. We made some plays when we needed to. It was a good win overall,” he said.
Scottsbluff turned in a good, solid defensive effort holding McCook to 44 points.
“I think the first quarter, especially, we were pretty good defensively. We got to rebound the ball better. We gave them too many second chances, but I thought we defended pretty well,” Gullion said.
Gullion said it was a total team effort by his Bearcats.
“Sabastian Harsh came up big with 8 points and 8 rebounds,” he said. “Everybody that came in did something to help us win.”
Dawson Mohr led the Bearcats with 20 points, while Jasiya DeOllos put up 18 in the win. Chance Parker scored 13.
Scottsbluff advances to play North Platte in the second round of the GNAC Tournament.
“We have a size advantage,” Gullion said. “They’re disciplined. They’re coached well. They run a lot of different sets, so we will have to be prepared for that. I like the way we match up.”
The Scottsbluff-North Platte contest tips off at 2:45 p.m. MST in Columbus.
Scottsbluff — 69
McCook — 44
Scottsbluff
Sabastian Harsh 8, Jasiya DeOllos 18; Sam Clarkson, 4; Dawson Mohr 20, Chance Parker 13, Izaiah Mendoza 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.