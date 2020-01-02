Scottsbluff boys remain undefeated, downing McCook in GNAC Tournament

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS RAMP UP ACROSS THE WIND-PRONE AREAS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND... ...WINDS SPREAD EAST AND WEST AND INTO THE PANHANDLE SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALONG AND JUST EAST OF THE I-25 CORRIDOR. THIS INCLUDES: CONVERSE COUNTY LOWER ELEVATIONS, EAST PLATTE COUNTY, GOSHEN COUNTY, CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY AND EAST LARAMIE COUNTY COUNTIES. IN NEBRASKA, SCOTTS BLUFF, BANNER, MORRILL, KIMBALL AND CHEYENNE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL COULD BE HAZARDOUS FOR LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE COULD BE AN ELEVATED BLOW OVER RISK ALONG INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND SIDNEY, ALONG INTERSTATE 25 FROM THE COLORADO STATELINE TO WHEATLAND AND AGAIN NORTH OF WHEATLAND TO CASPER, AND ALONG US-85 BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND TORRINGTON. NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS SUCH AS HIGHWAYS 71...385 AND 26 COULD BE ESPECIALLY IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&