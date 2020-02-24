Scottsbluff boys run past Sidney 86-36

All but two Bearcats reached the scoring column as the Scottsbluff boys ran past Sidney 86-36
Junior Dawson Mohr led the way for Scottsbluff with 21 points including four three pointers. Chance Parker added 14 and Tyler Harre scored 11 off the bench.
Zack Burke paced Sidney with 13 points. Skylar Heineman also reached double figures scoring 10 points in the contest.
