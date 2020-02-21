Scottsbluff boys shoot past Gering 70-39

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team earned its 21st win of the season after cruising to a 70-39 win over Gering on Friday, Feb. 21 at Gering High School.
The Bearcats finished the regular season with a 21-3 record and will now enter the post season with a showdown with Sidney in the first round of the Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament on Monday, Feb. 24 at Scottsbluff High School. Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion was pleased with the Bearcats’ transition game and felt a key to the win came from making plays on defense.
“Our guys did a great job,” he said. “Once we figured out what defense they were running and what we needed to do against it, I thought our guys attacked it really well. Our defense kind of turned into some of our offense, so that was a key as well and then we had guys going in and making some plays.”
Both teams battled early on in the contest before Scottsbluff broke a 4-4 tie with just over five minutes to play in the first on a 3-pointer from Jasiya DeOllos followed by a bucket from Sam Clarkson to go up 9-5 in the contest. A pair of free throws from Bryce Sherrell cut the lead to 9-7 before the Bearcats ignited for a 11-2 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Dawson Mohr to take a 20-9 lead into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs got a couple of 3-pointers from Brett Pszanka and Kaleb Gonzales in the second frame, but were outscored 16-8 in the frame to trail 36-17 at the intermission.
“Scottsbluff came out and pressured us right away,” Gering head coach Kyle Cotton said. “And we did not handle it well.”
Despite a 3-pointer by Sherrell to start the third period, the Bearcats pieced together a 19-6 run to finish the frame, giving up treys from Pszanka and Zac Wilson, but holding a commanding 55-26 lead with the final eight minutes left to play.
Cotton said the Bulldogs gave up way too many turnovers in the game, leading to easy looks by the Bearcats throughout the contest.
“The difference in the game was the turnovers,” he said. “I don’t know how many we had but it was way too many. We can’t win when we give up live-ball turnovers and they get layups.”
However, he added that the Bulldog defense did a better job of guarding Scottsbluff’s hot hands, but need to maintain focus heading into post-season play.
“I thought we did a better job on DeOllos this time,” he said. “They got all of their points in transition off of our turnovers. Our focus has to be better and that has kind of been our issue. We go through these stretches where we’re really good, and these other stretches where we’re not focused. We just have to be more consistent. That’s a drum I’ve been beating all year.”
Gullion praised his team’s play and said it was its most complete effort of the season.
“I think we’re best when our defense leads into our offense, getting into transition and playing really fast and finding open guys in that situation,” he said. “It was a total team effort tonight and probably the most complete effort all year.”
Scottsbluff (21-3) 20 16 19 19 — 70
Gering (9-15) 9 8 9 14 — 39
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 2, Quentin Scott 3, Jackson Ostdiek 2, Trevor Schwartz 5, Jasiya DeOllos 18, James Bruner 5, Jack Darnell 2, Chance Parker 4, Dawson Mohr 8, Sam Clarkson 19.
GERING
Max Greeley 6, Kaleb Gonzales 5, Brady Radzymski 3, Bryce Sherrell 7, Kolton Ebbers 3, Brett Pszanka 10, Zac Wilson 3, Sam Rocheleau 3.
