Scottsbluff boys to face familiar foe in state tournament

When the Scottsbluff boys basketball team steps off the bus at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln for the first round of the Class B state tournament on Thursday, they should feel right at home.
The second-seeded Bearcats are making the trip east for the ninth time out of the last 10 years where they have become well known due to ample success in that stretch.
After defeating South Sioux City 64-61 in the championship game in 2012, Scottsbluff has rattled off three runner-up finishes (2013,2016,2017) and has compiled a 9-5 record in the Star City in an eight-year span.
The Bearcats are looking to build on the win column in a somewhat familiar first-round match-up on Thursday with district rival, seventh-seeded Alliance, which the Bearcats have defeated all three times they have faced this season.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion sees both sides of the coin when it comes to playing a familiar opponent in the first round of the tournament.
“I don’t know if it’s ideal,” he said. “I think both teams probably feel like we wanted to go down there and play somebody else we haven’t played and see what would happen, but on the flip side, it’s a little less preparation.”
Scottsbluff will ride the most offensive firepower into the tournament, boasting the top two leading scorers in Class B with senior Jasiya DeOllos and junior Dawson Mohr leading the way.
DeOllos, a Western Nebraska Community College commit, averages 20.3 points per game and has piled up 547 points so far this season. In addition, DeOllos also leads the Bearcats with 115 assists and 51 steals heading into Thursday’s match-up with Alliance.
Mohr, who is the only junior to start for Scottsbluff this season, averages 16.2 ppg and has tallied 437 points, 63 steals and 49 assists. Mohr, along with DeOllos, is not only a threat driving to the basket, but also thrives at the 3-point line for the potent Bearcat offense.
Scottsbluff will also showcase the tournament’s leading rebounder with Chance Parker, who is averaging almost a double-double with 9.4 ppg and 8.7 boards per game.
With the top two leading scorers in the tournament, Gullion hopes the duo will heat up again and the supporting cast behind them will step up and contribute against a scrappy Alliance squad.
“Those guys have been our two main scorers all year,” he said. “So it’s going to be important to get Dawson some shots and Siya some shots, because we know they are going to be keyed on. The biggest thing when you get toward this time of the year is that teams find a way to take some of those things away. You have to have guys step up late in the year.”
Scottsbluff defeated Alliance 66-50 at Alliance on 12/7, 56-47 at Scottsbluff on 2/7, and 58-49 in the B-8 sub-district tournament at Scottsbluff on 2/25. Despite the head-to-head history between the two teams, Gullion said the Bearcats have remained focused on the first-round match-up.
“We’ve played each other three times already, but they’ve all been battles. None of them have been easy,” he said. “Alliance has a good team and are capable of winning some games down there, which I think pretty much every team in the tournament is capable of. I think Class B is pretty loaded and pretty evenly matched as well.”
Scottsbluff will put four seniors on the floor to start the tournament and Gullion believes his experienced veterans will be a key factor in the Bearcats’ success throughout the tournament.
“I know they’re hungry to get back and show what they’re capable of doing down there,” he said. “They’re a confident group. I think they’ve really geared themselves toward this. They have put in work. These guys have seen it first hand when you make a run and want to do that for themselves.”
Scottsbluff and Alliance will tip off at 6 p.m. MDT at the Devaney Sports Center.
