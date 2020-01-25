Scottsbluff boys turn back Gering for 15th win

Jasiya DeOllos ignited for 35 points to lead the Scottsbluff boys basketball team to its 15th win of the season after turning back Gering 84-65 on Saturday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win improved the Bearcats to 15-2 while Gering snapped a four-game win streak to fall to 6-10 on the season.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion was pleased with his team’s offensive output in the first half, but felt the Bearcats could have tightened up a little in the second.
“I felt like we played pretty well offensively overall. The first half especially,” he said. “I thought in the second half we turned it over a little too much and gave them a few too many second options. I didn’t think we came out with the same type of defensive intensity that I’ve seen that I’ve seen throughout this year. There’s probably multiple factors for that with one being driving to Denver and playing a pretty intensive game where we had to really defend against a really good basketball team and then drive back. Gering did a lot of good things. They hit some shots and made things tough on us.”
