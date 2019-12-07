Scottsbluff boys win Western Conference Tournament title

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team used a strong first quarter and then held back an Alliance charge to capture the Western Conference Tournament championship with a 66-50 win over Alliance Saturday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.
Scottsbluff led 26-5 after one period and then saw Alliance outscore the Bearcats 45-40 in the final three quarters. The Bearcats converted clutch free throws to pick up the win.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said he liked how his team started, which was a big reason why the Bearcats won.
“We got off to a quick start right away. It feels nice to come out like that,” Gullion said. “The guys were energized and playing with a lot of effort and enthusiasm early. We were able to score some easy baskets and hit some shots. Our defensive intensity was really, really good. We struggled a little bit after that, and it is stuff we need to clean up as far as our offense. But I couldn’t be more pleased with the way our defense played all weekend.”
Still, Gullion said his team is happy right now with the tournament championship since it has been a couple years since they last won the tournament.
“Anytime you win a tournament, it is awesome,” he said. “They had that goal and it has been a couple years since we have done it. I know they are happy to win this thing, but more so to just go 3-0.”
The game wasn’t easy as they had to battle a talented Alliance squad that had a bad first quarter and then played the Bearcats close over the next three quarters. Alliance head coach Michael Baker said his team had just one bad quarter in each of its three games they played in the tournament.
“The last three quarters is representative of the team that we have,” Baker said. “We played three good quarters in each of the first three games. We had a rough start and then we settled in and we got used to their physical play and didn’t turn the ball over as much. We gave ourselves a chance to win. When you dig yourself that big of a hole, you almost have to play perfect the rest of the way. I liked the determination of our kids and we showed a lot of things that will help us down the road.”
Both teams showed plenty of offense. Baker said his team just was rushing some things in the contest.
“We were rushing some things and you have to give credit to Scottsbluff, they had a pressure defense and they had a good game plan and they executed it well,” Baker said. “We just needed to be a little more patient early in the game. That will come. We have a lot of new guys in new roles. 2-1 is a good start for this tournament. We played three different opponents with different styles and we are excited to see where we can go this year.”
Gullion said he would like to see his Bearcat squad start fast like they did in this game and maintain that intensity through all four quarters.
“At times we look like we are very, very good and at times it is like we don’t know what we are doing,” Gullion said. “We only had three practices with our whole team and I know there are things we need to clean up, but if we can put together four quarters with the way I know this team can play, we then have a chance to do something pretty special.”
Scottsbluff led early 5-2 and then closed out the first quarter on a 21-3 run that saw Jasiya DeOllos score nine points and Dawson Mohr nail two treys for the 26-5 lead after one.
After that, Alliance outscored Scottsbluff in the second quarter 11-10 to trail at halftime 36-16.
The third quarter saw the Bulldogs make a big run, cutting the deficit to 10 points on back-to-back treys from Joel Baker, 43-33. Scottsbluff led 45-33 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was back and forth but every time Alliance tried to make a run, Scottsbluff answered. Alliance trailed late by 11, 58-47. Scottsbluff then hit clutch free throws down the stretch to get the win.
Both teams had three players in double figures. DeOllos led the way with 23 points followed by 13 from Chance Parker and 12 from Dawson Mohr.
Alliance was led by Baker with 17 points followed by Kaden Kindred with 15, and Trevor DuBray with 11.
In other games in the tournament, Sterling, Colorado, needed overtime to down North Platte 64-58 to finish third. Sterling was led by Axel Henry with 19 points and Brock Shalla with 16. North Platte was led by Luke Zimberman with 24 points.
The fifth-place game saw Mitchell score 20 or more points in three of the four quarters to capture a 77-44 win over Gering. Mitchell led 23-9 after the first quarter and led 35-27 at halftime. It was the second half that saw the Tigers turn up the defense and offense, outscoring Gering 42-21.
Mitchell was led by Francisco Barrios and Austin Thyne each with 21 points while Blake Thyne had 16 points.
Gering was led by Bryce Sherrell with 11 and Brett Pszanka with 10.
The seventh-place game saw Chadron use a 19-14 first quarter and then hold on to top Sidney 64-59. Chadron had three players in double figures. Cooper Heusman led the way with 18 points while Trevor Berry tallied 16. Kristian Bartlett finished with 13 points.
Sidney had a pair of players finish in double figures. Skylar Heineman led all scorers with 22 while Sawyer Dickman kicked in 16 points.
Championship
Scottsbluff 26 10 9 21 – 66
Alliance 5 11 17 17 – 50
SCOTTSBLUFF
Quentin Scott 1, Sebastian Harsh 5, Jasiya DeOllos 23, Jack Darnell 3, Chance Parker 13, Dawson Mohr 12, Sam Clarkson 7.
ALLIANCE
Trevor DuBray 11, Joel Baker 17, Kaden Kindred 15, Caeson Clarke 2, Collin Schrawyer 1, Bradyn Palmer 4.
Third Place
North Platte 15 6 18 11 8 – 58
Sterling 13 11 8 16 14 – 64
NORTH PLATTE
Luke Zimbelman 24, Steven Garcia 16, Aiden Mann 2, Ryan Kaminski 2, Finn Lucas 2, Derrek Ramos 2, Kade Mohr 4, River Johnston 6.
STERLING
Axel Henry 19, Tucker Myers 4, Ryder McConnell 7, Ryan Wecker 7, Brock Shalla 16, Bray Swenson 8, Dylan DiOrio 3.
Fifth Place
Gering 9 18 13 8 – 44
Mitchell 23 12 20 22 – 77
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 2, Riley Gaudreault 4, Bryce Sherrell 11, Kolton Ebbers 6, Brett Pszanka 10, Jack Franklin 4, Turner Ray 4, Anselmo Rocheleau 3.
MITCHELL
Keaton Reichert 3, Francisco Barrios 21, Austin Thyne 2, Jaron Anderson 5, Rylan Aguallo 2, Blake Thyne 16, Corbin Batt 5, Jonathan Pieper 4.
Seventh Place
Sidney 14 15 16 14 – 59
Chadron 19 15 17 13 – 64
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 16, Zack Burke 9, Conor Hartzler 4, Skyler Heineman 22, Connor Uhrig 8.
CHADRON
Dawson Dunbar 7, Trevor Berry 16, Dillan Sayaloune 1, Collin Brennan 3, Kristian Bartlett 13, Dawson Reitz 6, Cooper Heusman 18.
