SIDNEY – Scottsbluff girls’ basketball coach David Bollish was extremely pleased with how his team played Tuesday in the championship of the Class B-4 subdistrict title game at Sidney.
Scottsbluff used a strong second quarter and executed the game plan well in securing a 64-48 win to earn the automatic berth in the district finals on Saturday.
“I thought that was one of our best complete games that we played all year,” Bollish said. “I thought we did a nice job of sustaining a high level in all four quarters. It is something we have been trying to do, so I am very, very happy with the effort and discipline and execution throughout the game. I am super proud and happy for the girls.”
Scottsbluff’s dominance in winning the sub-districts has been one of greatness over the past few years. Scottsbluff has won four of the last six sub-district titles, last appearing in the state tournament in 2016.
Bollish is extremely proud of this group of girls that have battled all year and previous years to achieve something special.
“We have a bunch of happy girls that earned it,” he said. “it is awesome for them. I couldn’t be more excited and proud of them. I have been fortunate to work with this group. They have won four of the six sub-district titles and put in a million miles. We have played over 100 program basketball games over the last three years and summers. They worked really hard for it and they play a brutal schedule. Our schedule is incredible challenging and difficult and can be disheartening and they earned it. I am proud of them.”
The Bearcats trailed 16-15 after one period and trailed 22-20 in the second quarter before going on a 10-0 run to lead 30-22. Sidney came back to slice the lead to six at 35-29 at halft.
Bollish said that second quarter was huge.
“We just want to stick to what we are good at. The pressure defense and run and gun offensive tempo takes time for it to be most effective,” he said. “The second and third quarters is when that opens up and we got lucky. We also had some good passes in the second quarter also.”
Scottsbluff received another big run in the third quarter. Sidney just sliced the lead to four at 43-39 on a 3-pointer. The Bearcats answered going on an 8-0 run to close out the third leading 51-39.
Sidney cut the lead to 10 to start the fourth, but Scottsbluff went on another 7-0 run to lead 58-41 and then the Bearcats executed the offense in taking time off the clock while also getting some timely shots for the win.
Execution was a big reason for the win as well. The execution of the game plan came up big in the fourth quarter and the Bearcats hit clutch free throws. For the game, Scottsbluff was 17 of 22.
“I thought that was our best jobs of executing the game and controlling the basketball,” Bollish said. “We worked the clock and went to the line and we were able to still hit some shots. We shot well from the foul line. I think we were 17 of 22 from the line. We did an awesome job of finishing the game.”
Scottsbluff had a balanced scoring attack, led by 17 points from Yara Garcia, 14 from Payton Burda, and 10 from Aubry Krentz. The Bearcats also got nine points from Brady Laucomer and eight from Mariyah Avila.
Sidney received 15 points from Mattie Johnson followed by nine from Nicole Birner and eight from Brynna Ross.
“We really challenge our entire roster to step up and make plays, and I am excited for them that they have accepted that challenge and trusted us,” Bollish said. “When we told them they can do it and they seized the moment when we told them and I am excited for them.”
Both Scottsbluff and Sidney will be in the district finals and should host games on Saturday because of top eight spots in the Wildcard point charts. Pairings for districts will be released later this week.
Bollish said they just need to continue playing their game to come away with a win on Saturday.
“We just need to stay true to ourselves and play confident,” he said. “We are going to do everything we can as coaches to get the kids prepared and the best chance possible. We did the work we needed to throughout the season to get ourselves a home game, so just need to stay true to who we are and just believe in ourselves.”
Scottsbluff 15 23 13 13 – 64
Sidney 16 13 10 9 – 48
SCOTTSBLUFF
Brady Laucomer 9, Mariyah Avila 8, Yara Garcia 17, Payton Burda 14, Aubry Krentz 10, Emma Foote 4, Cali Wright 2.
SIDNEY
Mattie Johnson 15, Nicole Birner 9, Brynna Ross 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.