Scottsbluff dominates Lexington in 64-14 win

Scottsbluff's Jackson Ostdiek stiff arms a Lexington defender during their game Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Scottsbluff Bearcats dominated on all sides of the ball in their 64-14 win over Lexington Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Scottsbluff's special teams forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and didn't look back. 

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

