Scottsbluff edges Bridgeport in five sets

BRIDGEPORT - Following a difficult weekend of play at the Twin City Invitational, the Scottsbluff volleyball team managed to get back on the winning track by edging Bridgeport in a tough five setter on Tuesday night at Bridgeport High School.
The Class C-2 Bulldogs gave the Class B Bearcats everything they could handle before Scottsbluff prevailed 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10.
“It was definitely a hard-fought game,” Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said. “It was nice to see our girls have confidence going into the fifth set even though we didn’t win the fourth. That’s something we’ve been lacking, so that was nice to see.”
After Bridgeport grabbed the early advantage in the deciding set, Scottsbluff battled back to pull even at 4-4. The Bearcats then edged in front and never trailed the rest of the way.
“We have to keep focusing on the things that we can control because there are so many things that we need to get better at,” Foral said. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing.”
Despite the setback, Bridgeport head coach Jackie Rahmig was proud of what her team got done in the match.
“We’re pretty young and we’re still learning,” she said. “We tried a new rotation tonight and I think it worked pretty well. I’m happy with what they did tonight.”
Scottsbluff’s Emma Herman led all hitters with 15 kills. Izzy Wright followed with nine kills for the Bearcats and Josie Amoo had eight. Jade Walker and Shelby Bewley each added seven kills.
Bridgeport received a double-double performance of 14 kills and 19 digs from Karlie Deaver. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl put down 13 kills and totaled three blocks. Ellie Cline added eight kills for the Bulldogs.
Paige Schmunk recorded 41 set assists for Bridgeport. Natalie Keenan-Vergil led the Bulldogs defensively with 25 digs. She also served a team-high two aces.
“Each game they’re improving,” Rahmig said of the Bulldogs. “Each girl is learning a lot of new rotations and they’re being flexible. We’re just trying to find the perfect match.”
