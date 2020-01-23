Scottsbluff Elks Lodge hosts Hoop Shoot

The Scottsbluff Elks Lodge #1367 hosted its annual Hoop Shoot free throw contest on Jan. 5 at Bluffs Middle School.
Jacey Cochran claimed first place in the girls 10-11 year age bracket, and Joslyn Darnell took first in the girls 12-13 year old age group.
In the boys division, Tripp Johnson ended first in the 8-9 year old age group. Daxon Darnell won the 10-11 year old bracket and Jack Maser claimed number one for 12-13 year olds.
Johnson, Cochran, Maser and Cadence Hauschild went on to compete in the West District Hoop Shoot on Jan. 12 in Cozad. Johnson, Hauschild and Maser all took second place in their age groups at the district competition.
The state Elks Hoop Shoot competition will be in February in York, followed by the Regional Hoop Shoot in Denver in March and the national competition in Chicago in April.
Scottsbluff Hoop Shoot Results
Girls Age 10-11
1, Jacey Cochran; 2, Reese Weingart; 3, Paz Cody.
Girls 12-13
1, Joslyn Darnell; 2, Shawna Castano; 3, Cadence Hauschild.
Boys 8-9
1, Tripp Johnson; 2, Kipp Cochran; 3, Zacari Williams.
Boys 10-11
1, Daxon Darnell; 2, Gavin Ceplecha; William Green.
Boys 12-13
1, Jack Maser; 2, Camar Williams
