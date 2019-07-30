Scottsbluff football camp notes

Junior Bearcat Football Camp is next week
The Junior Bearcat Football Camp will begin on Monday, Aug. 5 and run through Thursday, Aug. 8 at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. The camp is open to players entering grades 6-8 and will be held each day from 5-6 p.m. Camp cost is $25. Checks can be made out to Scottsbluff football. Campers should bring a t-shirt, shorts, football shoes, tennis shoes, and a good attitude. Members of the Scottsbluff High School football staff will direct the camp. Walk ups are welcome. Registration forms can be found on the BMS website. For more information, contact Jud Hall at 970-630-4869 or jhall@sbps.net.
Scottsbluff High School football conditioning camp
The Scottsbluff High School football team’s conditioning camp will be held Monday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6-7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. For more information, contact Jud Hall at 970-630-4869 or jhall@sbps.net. Practice will begin on Monday, Aug. 12.