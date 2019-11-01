Scottsbluff football set to take on Alliance in Class B playoffs

The No. 2-ranked Scottsbluff Bearcats will take a perfect 9-0 record into their clash with Alliance on Friday, Nov. 1 at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m.
The two teams played just two weeks ago, with Scottsbluff capturing the 51-10 win. In that game, the Bearcat offense got off to a slow start.
After that game, head coach Jud Hall said he was proud of the way his team responded.
“It’s just a credit to what Alliance was doing. They had a good game plan for us coming in. They’ve had a good game plan against us for the last six years. Coach (Chris) Seebohm does a good job of getting his guys prepared. I think it’s a credit to them that we weren’t able to start fast tonight,”
Scottsbluff’s offense eventually got untracked, and the Bearcats were able to walk away with the win.
The Bearcats may be going into this contest without Sebastian Harsh, who suffered a leg injury in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25 at McCook. Scottsbluff won that game 21-14.
In the six-man playoffs, Crawford takes on No. 2 ranked McCool Junction. Sterling travels to Harrison to take on Sioux County at 2 p.m.
