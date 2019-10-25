MCCOOK — For the second straight year, the Scottsbluff football team will head into the postseason with an undefeated record as Class B, District 4 champions.
The Bearcats, who have been running roughshod over the competition the past few weeks, were put to the test in their regular-season finale on Friday night in McCook by an inspired Bison team playing its best football of the season.
In the end, Scottsbluff managed to overcome the Bison and plenty of adversity to earn a 21-14 win. The majority of that adversity came when senior quarterback Sabastian Harsh left the game with an injury in the second quarter. He didn’t return until the final snap of the contest in victory formation.
The win improved the Bearcats to 9-0 and locked up the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, which begin next Friday. The victory also was Scottsbluff’s 20th straight in the regular season dating back to 2017.
“I’m just super proud of our kids and the way they responded to all the situations we faced tonight to win a football game,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “This was a great environment for high school football and I can’t say enough about what our kids were able to do to get this win.”
Scottsbluff didn’t cement the victory until the late stages of the fourth quarter. Trailing 14-13 midway through the final period, backup quarterback Brett Hill hooked up with Jack Darnell for a 38-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. It was the Bearcats’ first points since the first quarter. Jasiya DeOllos bulled in for the 2-point conversion to give Scottsbluff the 7-point advantage.
The Bearcat defense then rose to the occasion to seal the deal. A big sack by Sam Clarkson helped stall McCook’s ensuing drive, but the Bison managed to get the ball back following a Scottsbluff punt just a few minutes later.
McCook backup quarterback Mark Arp completed a couple of key passes to drive the Bison all the way down to the Bearcat 17-yard line with under a minute to play. An offsides call moved the Bison possession to the 9.
Facing a fourth down with only 44 seconds left, Scottsbluff’s defense came up with the big stop it needed by forcing a fumble to hold McCook on downs.
Hall credited a defensive adjustment at halftime that helped the Bearcats hold the Bison scoreless in the second half.
“We switched to a 4-4 on defense in the second half and it worked well for us,” he said. “It was a successful switch for us. The kids stepped up and got in the right spots.”
Hall also praised the effort put forth by McCook. He knew Jeff Gross would have his squad ready to give Scottsbluff its best shot.
“Credit coach Gross and his team,” Hall said. “They will be a tough out for whoever they play in the playoffs. We managed to come out with a win in a tough environment and I think it will only help us going into the postseason.”
The way the game began, it didn’t look like the Bearcats would be pushed to the limit. On the very first snap from scrimmage, Harsh busted loose for an 86-yard touchdown run to put Scottsbluff on top right away.
After holding McCook on downs, Scottsbluff went right back to work offensively. The Bearcats drove 90 yards in just seven plays to find the end zone again. On the drive, Harsh found Darnell with a 32-yard completion. The senior signal caller also broke runs of 13 and 10 yards to keep the chains moving. Harsh capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge to make it 13-0.
McCook got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Alec Langan scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns to cut the lead to 13-7.
Scottsbluff was on the verge of answering on its next possession, but a 31-yard field goal was off the mark. Harsh was hurt on the drive.
Langan gave McCook its first lead in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run. The Bison would hold on to a 14-13 advantage until the Bearcats’ go-ahead score in the final stanza.
Harsh led the Bearcats on the ground with 165 yards on 14 carries. Jacob Krul, who proved to be the workhorse running the ball in the second half, piled up 115 yards on 30 carries.
Scottsbluff will open the postseason at Bearcat Stadium. The official pairings will be released on Saturday. This will be the Bearcats’ 10th straight year qualifying for the playoffs.
“We’re in a good spot. I like how physical we’re playing,” Hall said. “We’ll prepare for whoever comes to Scottsbluff next week.”
Scottsbluff (9-0) 13 0 0 8 - 21
McCook (5-4) 7 7 0 0 - 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S - Sabastian Harsh 86 run (Caleb Walker kick)
S - Harsh 1 run (Kick failed)
M - Alec Langan 6 run (Luke Maris kick)
Second Quarter
M - Langan 12 run (Maris kick)
Fourth Quarter
S - Jack Darnell 38 pass from Brett Hill (Jasiya DeOllos run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.