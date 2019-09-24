Scottsbluff, Gering golfers finish in top three at Ogallala

OGALLALA — In a tune up for the district tournament next month, the Scottsbluff and Gering girls golf teams posted top-three finishes at the Ogallala Invitational on Tuesday at Crandall Creek Golf Course.
Crandall Creek will host the Class B, District 4 Tournament on Oct. 7.
As has been the case for much of the season, North Platte claimed the top spot during Tuesday’s event. The Class A Bulldogs shot a winning total of 332.
Right behind North Platte was Scottsbluff in second with a 347 and Gering in third with a 349. For the Bearcats, it marked their seventh top-two finish of the season.
Scottsbluff was led by three top-15 medalists. Emily Krzyzanowski fired a 79 to lead the way in third place. It was Krzyzanowski’s fourth round in the 70s this season.
Anna Kelley was next in line for the Bearcats. The freshman carded an 83 to place sixth. Scottsbluff’s other medalist was Halle Shaddick, who finished 13th with a 91. Also scoring for the Bearcats were Carson Hauschild with a 94 and Lehla Ehler with a 95.
Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Anna Kelley had a solid round. Emily hit the ball well today. She just didn’t putt that well. But for both of them, their rounds were pretty solid,” Ehler said. “Our three, four and five kids are right on the edge of breaking through with some lower scores. I think we’re going to peak at the right time.”
Four Gering golfers cracked the top 15 to help lead the Bulldogs to their third-place finish. Madi Schlaepfer led the charge by finishing seventh with an 84. Gering’s Avery Mitchell followed right behind in eighth with an 85.
The Bulldogs also received medalist finishes from Kelsey Le in 11th with an 88 and Ali Boswell in 15th with a 92. Also scoring for Gering was Tayber Meyer with a 94.
Chadron’s Maddi Pelton also finished in medalist contention. She shot an 88 to place 10th.
North Platte swept the top two individual finishes. Baylee Steele won the title with a round of 73. Karsen Morrison finished second with a 75. Also medaling for the Bulldogs was Abbie Jones in 12th with a 90.
Team Scoring
1, North Platte, 332. 2, Scottsbluff, 347. 3, Gering, 349. 4, Ogallala, 354. 5, Sidney, 410. 6, Mitchell, 414. 7, Alliance, 432. 8, Chadron, 434. 9, Cozad, 439. 10, McCook, 453. 11, Garden County, 539.
Individual Top 15
1, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 73. 2, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 75. 3, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 79. 4, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 81. 5, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 82. 6, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 83. 7, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 84. 8, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 85. 9, Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 87. 10, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 88. 11, Kelsey Le, Gering, 88. 12, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 90. 13, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 91. 14, Maddie Ketcham, Ogallala, 92. 15, Ali Boswell, Gering, 92.
Local Individual Team Scoring
Alliance — Regan Lambert, 123; Julia Wilson, 110; Morgan Young, 100; Julia Carlson, 105; Sydney Allard, 117. Bayard — Megan Cowley, 145; Kristy Colson, 133. Chadron — Maddi Pelton, 88; Maralee Rischling, 113; Elizabeth Harrison, 106; Raeleigh Bridges, 139; Jackson Smith, 127. Creek Valley — Jamie Bocock, 123. Garden County — Tarah Ross, 119; Keona Hill, 144; Melissa Zambrano, 129; Ireland Neal, 147. Gering — Madi Schlaepfer, 84; Ali Boswell, 92; Avery Mitchell, 85; Kelsey Le, 88; Tayber Meyer, 94. Kimball — Payton Wise, 96; Maddie Cook, 121; Katie Heeg, 107. Mitchell — Brooklyn Briggs, 95; Jacque Bowles, 101; Lexi Schledewitz, 104; Martina Cardona, 113; Marissa Cardona, 127. Scottsbluff — Emily Krzyzanowski, 79; Anna Kelley, 83; Carson Hauschild, 94; Halle Shaddick, 91; Lehla Ehler, 95. Sidney — Ashlee Ringleman, 96; Amanda Beier, 97; Karsyn Huck, 101; McKenzie Moore, 116; Julia Siqueira, 121.
