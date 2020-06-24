Scottsbluff, Gering host Summer Slam softball tournament

It will be a big weekend for youth softball in the area as the Broadway Bombers host the annual Summer Slam softball tournament Friday through Sunday at fields in Scottsbluff and Gering.
Bombers coach Mike Jones said the tournament will host great competitive teams.
“It should be a good competitive tournament with most of the teams from the Panhandle, eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado,” he said.
There will be four divisions of play with 32 teams from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska taking part in the tournament.
Tournament director Ralph Paez said it should be a good tourney.
“This is a USA tournament,” he said. “I think this will be the most competitive tournament that we have hosted yet. COVID-19 has been a burden but has helped with the team numbers this year. This will be a fun exciting tournament. We have 10u, 12u, 14u and 18u divisions.”
The tournament will follow the current guidelines for COVID-19, but the guidelines changes on Monday.
“As of June 22, we are allowed to have folks in the stands,” he said. “Our concession workers will be following all requirements.”
First pitch for the tournament is Friday night as the 12-under and 14-under division begin play. Each of these divisions has 10 teams in the tourney.
12-under teams will play at the 23 Club fields. Friday’s action has Drain It-Gering taking on Alliance Tremors at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Broadway Bombers facing Logoz at 8 p.m.
Jones said his team has some things they need to work on to get ready for the tournament.
“It will take solid defense behind our pitching who need to force the opponents to put the ball in play. Our offense has struggled so far but I think they will show improvement this weekend,” Jones said.
Action continues Saturday in pool play action with teams such as the Sterling Strikers, Chadron, North Platte Warriors, Cheyenne Extreme, Torrington Thunder, and the Lady Lobos joining the action.
The 14-under division has 10 teams in three pools. Action will be at held at Scottsbluff high school fields as well as Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.
Friday’s action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the KFP-Colorado Bandits taking on Sidney along with the Sterling Strikers facing Alliance Aftershock. The 8 p.m. game will have the Broadway Bombers facing Gering.
Saturday’s action begins at 8 a.m. with the last pool-play game slated for 8 p.m. The other teams in the 14-under division include Chadron Slammers, WYCO, Holyoke Thrashers, and the Lady Lobos.
The 10-under division will begin Saturday with pool play action with six teams scheduled to compete. Most of the pool play action on Saturday will be at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park with night action and Sunday play at Scottsbluff’s 23 Club fields.
Teams in the 10-under division include Broadway Bombers, Torrington Thunder, Cheyenne Extreme, Lil Jags-North Platte, Lady Lobos, and Chadron.
The main division of play will be the 18-under teams with many high school teams coming to the area. Action begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the last pool play game slated for 8 p.m.
Teams entered in the 18-under tourney include Chappell, Thrashers, Broadway Bombers, Alliance Aftershock, Chadron Slammers, and the Lady Jags.
Saturday’s action for the Bombers will be at 9:30 a.m. when they face the Lady Jags. They will face the Thrashers at 3:30 p.m. followed by Chappell at 8 p.m.
Chadron’s pool-play games will have the Slammers facing the Lady Jags at 2 p.m., Alliance at 5 p.m., and the Thrashers at 6:30 p.m.
Alliance will open up at 8 a.m. against Chappell followed by a 11 a.m. game against the Lady Jags before facing Alliance.
Chappell will face Alliance and Broadway Bombers to open and close the day, but will face the Thrashers at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday will be tournament play for all four divisions. The 18-under championship game is slated for 3:30 p.m.
Scores of the tournament may be found on the Summer Slam 2020 Tourneymachine.com app.
Paez said there are a number of people that has helped to put this tournament on.
“I want to personally thank Jared Michelson and the City of Gering for helping us with this tournament and allowing us to use their softball facilities,” he said.
