Scottsbluff, Gering softball teams battle tough competition in Ogallala

OGALLALA — The Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams finished with mixed results during dual action on Thursday in Ogallala.
A furious rally helped power the Bearcats to an 8-6 win over McCook. However, Scottsbluff couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 9-1 setback to North Platte.
Gering dropped a pair of one-run contests. After falling 4-3 to Gothenburg in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bulldogs were edged by Cozad by an identical score of 4-3.
In Scottsbluff’s come-from-behind victory over McCook, the Bearcats plated a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. In the eighth, Scottsbluff took command by scoring three runs.
Scottsbluff finished the game with 11 hits. Talera Kinsey led the way offensively by going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Kinsey tripled and doubled in the game.
Brady Laucomer and Mariyah Avila followed with two hits each. Avila tripled and drove in a run, while Laucomer doubled and scored two runs. Kymber Shallenberger finished with a two-run double for the Bearcats. Tierney Schleve scored a pair of runs.
Keela Peters earned the complete-game win in the circle for Scottsbluff. She allowed just one earned run on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in eight innings.
The Bearcats fell behind North Platte early in their second game. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the top of the first and added three more in the second to build an 8-0 advantage.
Scottsbluff’s lone run was plated in the fifth. Schleve crossed the plate. Kinsey was credited with the run batted in. Hope Schanaman had the Bearcats’ only other hit in the contest.
Shallenberger allowed two earned runs on five hits and walked two in five innings of work in the circle.
Scottsbluff, now 7-13 on the season, will travel to Crete for a tournament on Saturday.
Gering was in good position to pick up a pair of wins in Ogallala. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the first against Gothenburg and held the lead through much of the game. However, the Swedes pulled even with a run in the fifth and scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Gering finished with just four hits. Maddy Wiese had a triple. She also drove in a run and scored a run. Kiana Island doubled in a run and scored a run. Brylee Dean and Ashland Todd also had a hit for Gering. Dean scored a run.
Wiese was effective again in the circle for the Bulldogs. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits, walked just one and struck out nine.
The Bulldogs got off to another quick start against Cozad by plating three runs in their first at bat. However, Gering was held scoreless the rest of the way by Cozad hurler Reagan Armagost. She finished with seven strikeouts and limited Gering to only three hits.
Island tripled in the contest for Gering. She also drove in a pair of runs and scored one run. Wiese and Calista Muhr also had a hit each. Dean and Jessica Brown each scored one run.
Wiese fanned 10 Haymakers in the circle. She gave up just one earned run on four hits and walked none in six innings of work.
Gering, now 16-8 on the season, will host Holyoke, Colorado, in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Oregon Trail Park.
Scottsbluff 001 210 13 — 8 11 4
McCook 202 100 01 — 6 8 1
WP — Keela Peters.
3B — Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila, Talera Kinsey). 2B — Scottsbluff (Kinsey, Brady Laucomer, Kymber Shallenberger).
North Platte 530 01 — 9 5 2
Scottsbluff 000 01 — 1 2 5
WP — Tataum Montelogo. LP — Kymber Shallenberger.
Gering 300 000 0 — 3 4 3
Gothenburg 101 010 1 — 4 7 1
WP — Bailey Coulter. LP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — Gothenburg (Amya Bliven). 3B — Gering (Kiana Island). 2B — Gering (Maddy Wiese). Gothenburg (Bliven).
Gering 300 000 0 — 3 3 5
Cozad 120 100 x — 4 4 0
WP — Reagan Armagost. LP — Maddy Wiese.
3B — Gering (Kiana Island).
