The Scottsbluff girls fought back against Campbell County, Wyoming, in the Gillette Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The Bearcats’ rally fell just short, losing 48-46 to Campbell County.
Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said his team never gave up.
“I thought it was a great battle,” he said. “I am super-proud of how the girls fought back. It was a really competitive contest.”
Bollish said losing such a close game is tough, but there is a lesson to be learned.
“We’re going to be better later in the year because of this game,” he said. “In one-basket contests it comes back to little stuff (you need to improve).”
The Bearcats need to play with a little more tenacity after being outscored 17-5 in the second quarter.
“We have to me more intense early on. We have to minimize our lulls,” he said.
Scottsbluff is ready to bounce back after such a tough, close game.
“Righ now, it’s a little salt in the wound,” Bollish said. “I think they took (the loss) hard. I talked to the older kids, and they said it was a tough loss, but the attitude remains positive.”
Yarra Garcia paced the Bearcats with 17 points. Aubry Krentz poured in 15 for Scottsbluff.
The Bearcats continue play in the tournament with a game against Cody, Wyoming.
Bollish said he hasn’t had a chance to see Cody play, but he said they did lose some key experienced players from last year’s squad.
“I know they were 12-11 last year,” he said. “They’re probably a little young, but we gotta come ready to play.”
The game tips off at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.