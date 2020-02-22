Scottsbluff girls win district final

Scottsbluff’s Yara Garcia cuts down the net after the Bearcats won the district final 62-49 over Omaha Gross. 

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team had three players score in double figures as they ran past Omaha Gross Catholic in the district final on Saturday, Feb. 22. 

Tags

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.