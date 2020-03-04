Scottsbluff girls ready for tough, physical battle against Bennington

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team played its share of great teams this season, which Bearcats coach Dave Bollish said should help them when they face Bennington in the NSAA Class B State Basketball Championships in Lincoln on Thursday, March 5.
Scottsbluff is a deceiving 16-10 on the regular season, Bollish said. They’ve played top teams from Rapid City and Cheyenne earlier in the season, so some teams might be overlooking the Bearcats, he said.
PHOTOS: Scottsbluff girls sendoff
“I’m hoping (teams overlook us). If you don’t know us, you don’t know how dangerous we are. That’s our benefit,” he said.
Bollish said those tough contests have really helped his team find its groove later in the season.
“I think we’ve got kids who’ve matured. They’ve figured out what it takes to win,” Bollish said. “They’re starting to get a good sense of when opportunities arise and how they want go about capitalizing on them. I think in some ways it is our job as a coaching staff to get out of the way and let our kids go do what they can do. I’m so excited to watch our kids do what they can do.”
Scottsbluff showed its toughness in its 62-49 win over a physical Omaha Gross team in the district final on Feb. 22. After the game against Omaha Gross, Bollish said his team loves to play in physical contests.
“We prefer physical, so that is actually ideal for us. That’s the way we want to play, so that was good. I was glad that (the referees) let us play that game that way,” Bollish said. “They want to make you win it, and I think our girls did a good job with that.”
Bollish said he expects the referees will let his team play their normal physical-style of play in the state tournament.
“I think, typically, when you get down to the eastern part of the state they want to let us play,” he said. “They don’t want to decide games. They want kids to decide games, so we have to be strong. We have to be physical.”
The Bearcats will need that physicality to pull of the win against Bennington, Bollish said.
“We’ve played a more demanding schedule in terms of our competition and the teams we go up against like Rapid City and Cheyenne teams. I don’t think we will shy away from physicality. It is my hope that we set the bar for physicality,” Bollish said. “I think that playing confident, aggressive and staying mentally strong is going to be our test on Thursday. We have to come together and be mentally tough as a unit. Just play our basketball.”
Bennington plays a similar style of game, Bollish said.
“They try to run in transition. They dribble-drive attack. They run a lot of sets and a lot of motion. They try to use their athleticism to attack and get to the paint. They play a lot like how we play. We’re familiar with it. We certainly will be ready to go compete against it,” he said.
Bennington also plays physically on defense, Bollish said.
“They run about two or three presses. They like to be up in pressure and try to cause havoc. Like I said, they play a lot like we do. We’ll pick up some full-court man,” he said.
The physical-style of play suits the Bearcats just fine, Bollish said.
“Our biggest plan offensively is to control the tempo,” he said. “When we do that, we’re really good. We haven’t really been a set team all year. Every once in a while we will run a play here and there. We’re a transition team so we have to get out in transition.”
Scottsbluff is led by Yara Garcia who averages 16.1 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. Aubry Krentz contributes 11 points per game.
Bennington is led by Miley Prine at 17.5 points per game and Grace Tetschner adds 10.6 points per game.
Scottsbluff’s first round game tips off at 8:45 CST at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The winner advances to the semifinals against the Beatrice-Platteview winner on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
