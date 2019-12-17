Scottsbluff girls top Gering 72-36

The Scottsbluff girls used a 34-3 run to end the first half in rolling to a 72-36 win over Gering Tuesday night at Gering’s Holliday Family of Companies Dome.
The run was highlighted by a 3-point shooting barrage from the Bearcats, including freshman Payton Burda. Burda nailed five treys during the run and finished the game with 17 points. Scottsbluff finished the game nailing 12 treys as a team, with five different players hitting a 3-pointer.
“I thought we shot and scored the ball really well in the first half,” Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said. “We had a couple good defensive quarters that really helped us. We executed the game plan and we were able to come out and play our whole roster and give them experience and work on specific things against zone. This is a quality win.”
It didn’t start that way for the Bearcats, though, as Scottsbluff had a 10-4 lead only to watch Gering come back and take a 13-12 lead on two free throws by Taylor Philbrick.
Scottsbluff came back as Burda sandwiched back-to-back threes to end the first quarter and start the second to help the Bearcats go on a run. Bollish was pleased to see how well they shot the ball.
“I thought we shot the ball really well. The is kind of how we are built,” Bollish said. “I think Chris [Cottrill] said that we had 10 kids score in the first half. There are not a lot of rosters to have 10 kids score and I think we had six or seven kids make a three. That is how we are built. We want to get in to you and pressure you on defense and get out and run. We want to get our feet set and fire it.”
Gering coach Steve Land said they have one bad quarter and the second quarter did them in.
“We always have one bad quarter. I thought we were a little tired defensively and didn’t get out on their shooters in the second quarter,” Land said. “They had a run and I think that is where the difference in the game was. I don’t fault the effort of our kids because they played hard. I thought we broke the pressure today well, ending up scoring some lay-ups and getting them out of it. But, we just didn’t get out on the shooters and they got hot.”
The second quarter was the turning point in the game. Bollish said his team started slow and refocused after the first quarter technical foul.
“I thought our energy was a little bit low there. I thought our demeanor was a little unfocused, so I got a little fired up and that always settles our kids down because they are feeling like they are playing against a big wolf and they have to help me out. I thought they made a nice adjustment after the technical foul and got serious. They played the way we have been working on.”
The one bad quarter has been the Achilles heal for the Gering team in the early stages of the season.
“It has been and a part of that has been a lack of depth,” Land said. “I think when we can get everyone back because Emily [Harrison] had some knee problems today and resting that and we will get Madison Seiler back after Christmas, so we will get healthier and stronger as the season goes along.”
The first quarter was an evening played quarter. Scottsbluff grabbed a 10-4 lead behind 3-pointers from Cali Wright and Aubry Krentz. Gering came right back behind four points from Cloey Fries for a 13-12 lead.
Scottsbluff closed out the first quarter on a bucket by Emma Herman and a Burda’s first trey for a 17-13 lead after one quarter.
Scottsbluff continued its hot shooting in the second quarter, going on a 17-0 run behind three treys from Burda, a 3-pointer from Mariyah Avila, and a trey from Yara Garcia. For a 34-13 lead before Sydnee Winkler buried two free throws with 3:03 to play to stop the Bearcats’ scoring run.
Scottsbluff continue excelling, closing out the quarter on a 12-1 run for a 46-16 halftime lead.
The third quarter was evenly played as both teams had 17 points. Scottsbluff led 58-27 on a Garcia 3-pointer before Kiara Aguallo nailed back to treys to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 25, 58-33. Scottsbluff closed out the third quarter with a bucket by Jamisyn Howard and a trey by Avia to lead 63-33 after three.
Scottsbluff had 12 different players hit the scoring column. Burda led the way with 17 points followed by Garcia with 11. Cali Wright chipped in eight, while Avila, Krentz, and Sabrina Harsh each had six points.
Gering was led by Aguallo with 12 points followed by Fries with 11.
Both Scottsbluff and Gering will be in action Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs will host Ogallala on Friday before traveling to Chadron on Saturday. Scottsbluff will host Chadron on Friday before heading to Natrona County in Casper on Saturday.
Scottsbluff 17 29 17 9 – 72
Gering 13 3 17 3 – 36
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 6, Taylen Holton 2, Izzy Wright 2, Yara Garcia 11, Emma Herman 3, Cali Wright 8, Sabrina Harsh 6, Aubry Krentz 6, Emma Foote 2, Jamisyn Howard 6, Payton Burda 17, Brady Laucomer 1.
GERING
Macey Boggs 4, Kiara Aguallo 12, Cloey Fries 11, Sydnee Winkler 2, Taylor Philbrick 4, Nickie Todd 2.
