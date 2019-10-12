Scottsbluff golfer excited for state tournament, decent weather

The weather forecast in Columbus for Monday calls for 69 degree weather and Tuesday’s forecast says it will be breezy with 55 degrees. That suits the Scottsbluff golfers who played in last year’s state tournament just fine.
“(The weather is going to be) way better than last year. It’s supposed to be 55, which isn’t ideal. But, it’s better than rain and snow,” Scottsbluff senior Carson Hauschild said.
Bearcat coach Brock Ehler said he hasn’t seen anything like the weather at last year’s tournament.
“All of my college, professional and anything I’ve coached, I’ve never played in that (kind of weather). I can’t believe they didn’t call it earlier,” he said. “There wasn’t a single place on the course you could walk that didn’t splash. And the wind was blowing hard enough that your umbrella was turned inside out. It was raining hard. 48 degrees, but it felt like 32.”
Scottsbluff traveled to McCook to play a round at Elks Country Club, the site of the Class B Girls Golf Championship.
Ehler said conditions could have been better on Saturday.
“It was kinda windy, and not too great today. It was playable, though. It’s a nice golf course,” he said. “It should be better this week.”
Hauschild said this will be the first time playing this course for her and her teammates.
“Last year, when we went to Columbus we had a different course. That course got destroyed by the floods,” she said.
Ehler said his team will play another practice round on Sunday, Oct. 13 to help get more familiar with the course and to go over strategy.
Patience is the key, Ehler said.
“I think you’ve got to stay self-disciplined,” he said. “You’ve got to continue to play with confidence. There’s going to be some tough holes. The girls are going to hit some shots that are going to put them in a little bit of a predicament. They’ve got to make a good decision to get out of it and just keep grinding all the way through. Be patient and a lot of good things will happen. If you get greedy, you could definitely pay the price.”
Hauschild said she is aiming to shoot personal best scores in the tournament.
“I would like to beat my best, which is an 86. I’d like to shoot an 85 or maybe lower. That’s the hope,” she said.
The team goal is to walk away with the top prize in Class B.
“We want to win. We’ve improved a lot over the year,” Ehler said. “I don’t think a lot of people really expected us to be here. The girls worked really hard and we’ve seen some success. We’ve got a chance.”
Standing in there way will be Gering, who also qualified as a team for the Class B tournament. Golfing for Gering is, Kelsey Le, Tayber meyer, Ali Boswell, Avery Mitchell and Madi Schlaepfer. Also competing for Scottsbluff is Lehla Ehler, Halle Shaddick, Anna Kelley and Emily Krzyzanowski.
Also competing in the Class B tournament is Chadron’s Madeline Pelton.
In Class C, Mitchell’s Jacqueline Bowles, Brooklyn Briggs, Lexi Schledewitz, Martina Cardona and Marissa Cardona will be competing.
Kimball will be led by district champion Payton Wise and Kaitlin Heeg. Gordon-Rushville golfer in the tournament include Abigail Bruns, Kylie Coomes, Shelby Hurlburt and Alliah Bourne.
The Class C tournament will be played at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
