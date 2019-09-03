Scottsbluff golfers sweep titles on home course

Taking full advantage of playing on its home course, the Scottsbluff High School girls golf team swept the titles of the Scottsbluff Invitational on Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Led by Emily Krzyzanowski’s first-place finish individually, the Bearcats carded a season-low 342 to win their first team championship of the year. Scottsbluff shot a 343 at the season-opening Sidney Invite last week.
“It was a great accomplishment,” Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler said of Tuesday’s top finish. “We’re getting better. We’re young and we feel like we can continue getting better. We’re happy with it, but the kids know we can still get better.”
Scottsbluff finished first by four strokes over Gering, which placed second with a 346. Ogallala followed in a distant third with a 391.
The Bulldogs, who won in Sidney, managed to overcome a tough scoring day for a runner-up finish.
“A 346 still isn’t bad on that course,” Gering head coach Jessica Boswell said. “I think they all struggled at different points and they all know they’re capable of shooting lower scores than that. Kelsey Le did well with an 89, but the others really struggled today.”
Krzyzanowski was one of three Bearcats to medal in the top 10. She was joined by Anna Kelley in fourth with an 83 and Halle Shaddick in sixth with an 87. Also for the Bearcats, Carson Hauschild finished with a 92 and Lehla Ehler had a 94.
Haley Holzworth, who played on the Scottsbluff junior varsity, shot a 91 to medal 10th.
Coach Ehler said he was impressed with his squad’s play in just the second tournament of the season.
“We have girls who love the game of golf and spend a lot of time playing it,” he said. “Emily is playing solid and consistent. She’s keeping the ball in play.”
Four Gering golfers medaled individually. Madi Schlaepfer led the way in third with an 82, Ali Boswell placed fifth with an 84, Kelsey Le finished seventh with an 89, and Avery Mitchell ended ninth with a 91.
Coach Boswell said the second-place team finish will make the Bulldogs more hungry.
“We definitely have room for improvement,” she said. “I think this was good to show the girls that they’re not always going to win. It should make them work harder and practice harder.”
Another local top-10 medalist was Chadron’s Maddie Pelton. She finished eighth with a 91.
Scottsbluff Invite
Team Scoring
1, Scottsbluff, 342. 2, Gering, 346. 3, Ogallala, 391. 4, Scottsbluff JV, 415. 5, Sidney, 427. 6, Chadron, 462. 7, Alliance, 464.
Individual Top 10
1, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 80. 2, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 81. 3, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 82. 4, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 83. 5, Ali Boswell, Gering, 84. 6, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 87. 7, Kelsey Le, Gering, 89. 8, Maddie Pelton, Chadron, 91. 9, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 91. 10, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 91.
Individual Team Scoring
Alliance — Regan Lambert, 100; Julia Wilson, 127; Morgan Young, 108; Kaylie Bolinger, 129. Chadron — Maddie Pelton, 91; Moralee Rischling, 134; Elizabeth Harrison, 120; Raeleigh Bridges, 125; Jackson Smith, 126. Gering — Madi Schlaepfer, 82; Ali Boswell, 84; Avery Mitchell, 91; Kelsey Le, 89; Tayber Meyer, 101. Scottsbluff — Emily Krzyzanowski, 80; Anna Kelley, 83; Carson Hauschild, 92; Halle Shaddick, 87; Lehla Ehler, 94. Scottsbluff JV — Haley Holzworth, 91; Hanna Abrams, 106; Liv Hilyard, 110; Tanyr Sornson, 113; Olivia Taylor, 108. Sidney — Amanda Beier, 114; Ashlee Ringleman, 101; Karsyn Huck, 102; McKenzie Moore, 123; Julia Siqueira, 110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.