Scottsbluff headed to Class B title game with 63-56 dismantling of Omaha Roncalli

Sabastian Harsh accounted for 613 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Scottsbluff football team to a 63-56 win over Omaha Roncalli Catholic on Friday night in Omaha, earning a berth in the Class B state title game for the second year in a row.
Harsh also proved to be a game changer on defense, recording two sacks in the game.
The win extends the Bearcats streak to 12-0, while Roncalli finishes its season with a mark of 9-3. Scottsbluff will now look to a familiar foe in the state title game as Omaha Skutt Catholic, which outscored Waverly 21-3 in the third quarter to capture a 27-10 win over the Vikings in the other semifinal game at Waverly on Friday night.
First year Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said he was pleased with his team’s ability to adjust and respond to Roncalli’s high-powered offense and come away with the win.
“I’m just super proud of our kids and the way they responded to everything that happened,” he said. “It was a back-and-forth game and we got into a position where we thought we were in a good place and then they battled back and our kids had to respond again. So, I’m just super proud of our kids tonight and the overall competitiveness that they showed tonight and their true desire to be winners. It was great to be a part of a group of kids that didn’t want to back down tonight.”
“It was a special environment,” he added. “I hope when our kids look back on this they realize how special it was and what a great job they did to get that win tonight.”
Harsh, who has been spectacular throughout the playoffs this season, finished the night with 47 carries for 347 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 8-of-12 through the air for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The Bearcat senior has had a stellar post season and Hall believes he is the best player in Class B.
“We think he’s a pretty special player,” Hall said of Harsh. “We think he is probably the best player in Class B and we’re glad he’s on our team. He can just do so many different things for us.”
After falling behind 14-7 after the first quarter, Scottsbluff didn’t take its first lead of the game until a six-yard scamper followed by a 2-point conversion by Harsh gave the Bearcats a 21-14 advantage early in the second quarter.
However, Roncalli quarterback Jack Dotzler hooked up with Jake Orr on back-to-back 24 and 29-yard touchdown passes to put the Crimson Pride back into the lead, 27-21 after the missed extra point.
Scottsbluff answered with 1:36 left in the first half on a 28-yard strike to Jasiya DeOllos, giving the Bearcats a slim 28-27 lead after the point after. With time ticking away on Roncalli’s next possession, though, Dotzler went to work again, moving his team down the field before scoring on an 8-yard run to give Roncalli a 33-28 advantage. Despite the quick strike by the Crimson Pride, Scottsbluff had its own magic working before halftime as Harsh once again moved the Bearcats into Roncalli territory, capping off the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to DeOllos to give Scottsbluff a 36-33 halftime lead.
Hall said he and his coaching staff wanted to contain Dotzler, who finished the night with 455 yards through the air and 52 on the ground with seven total touchdowns.
“We wanted to give him as many different looks as we could because if you play one style, you play zone against him, he’s way too good and will pick you apart,” Hall said. “We took our chances in different situations and got him on the ground a couple of times with some big sacks, but overall we just wanted to contain him enough and give ourselves a chance to score one more point than them at the end and we were able to do that.”
Harsh added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, a 48-yard run and a 3-yard run to extend the Scottsbluff lead to 50-33, but a blocked punt by DeOllos, who also covered it up in the endzone for a touchdown, was a key moment for the Bearcats in the contest.
Hall said special teams played a big role in the win.
“On film we thought we had an advantage in the special teams area and it was evident tonight,” he said. “We blocked a PAT early, we blocked a punt for a touchdown, and then we were able to control field position in a number of different situations as well and that’s a credit to our kids who are involved in special teams. Kids that maybe that’s their only role on this team, but they definitely stepped up and did a great job with it tonight.”
Roncalli was able to muster just one touchdown in the third quarter as the Bearcats outscored the home team 21-8 in the frame.
Despite leading 57-41 to start the final 12 minutes of play, the game was far from over.
Dotzler went to work early in the fourth quarter, finding Ryan Fenoglio from 21 yards out to cut the deficit to 57-49 after the 2-point conversion. The Bearcats came back with some insurance capped off by a 1-yard run from Harsh to extend the lead back to 14, 63-49.
Dotzler made it interesting late in the quarter with a 19-yard strike to Shane Orr to pull the Crimson Pride back to a seven-point deficit, 63-56. However, a hard count on 4th and short to draw Roncalli off sides gave Scottsbluff a new set of downs in the final two minutes before Harsh rumbled for 48 more yards to the Roncalli 1-yard line before taking a knee to secure the victory.
With two of the best quarterbacks and offenses in Class B, Hall said it would come down to defense and special teams and Scottsbluff rose to the occasion.
“With two explosive offenses like that, you never really know who’s defense might be able to show up, but tonight it was a battle between two great offenses going back and forth,” he said. “We were lucky to get that blocked PAT or that blocked punt for a touchdown and I think that might be the difference in the game, a special teams play.”
With Omaha Skutt Catholic looming in the shadows, Hall said the Bearcats will have to go back to work in practice this next week and prepare as well as they can.
“You can’t really ever prepare for a state championship game,” he said. “You just hope you keep putting your kids in the right position to make plays. We’ll go to work on Monday and see what Omaha Skutt has to offer and we’ll try to put our kids in the best position to make plays and hopefully get a win on Monday night.”
DeOllos was also spectacular for the Bearcats with the absence of the injured Jacob Krul, finishing with 10 carries for 30 yards and three catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Darnell added three catches for 81 yards, while Caleb Walker chipped in a 54-yard touchdown grab. Scottsbluff finished the night with 645 total yards.
The state title game with Omaha Skutt Catholic will kick off next Monday at 6:15 MST at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Scottsbluff (12-0) 7 29 21 6 — 63
Roncalli Catholic (9-3) 14 19 8 15 — 56
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
R — Jack Dotzler 57 pass to Shane Orr (Austin Schwarz kick)
S — Sabastian Harsh 54 pass to Caleb Walker (Walker kick)
R — Dotzler 99 pass to Ryan Fenoglio (Schwarz kick)
Second Quarter
S — Harsh 8 run (kick failed)
S — Harsh 6 run (Harsh run)
R — Dotzler 24 pass to Jake Orr (kick failed)
R — Dotzler 29 pass to Jake Orr (Schwarz kick)
S — Harsh 28 pass to Jasiya DeOllos (Walker kick)
R — Dotzler 8 run (pass failed)
S — Harsh 9 pass to DeOllos (Harsh run)
Third Quarter
S — Harsh 48 run (kick failed)
S — Harsh 3 run (Harsh run)
S — DeOllos 10 fumble recovery (Walker kick)
R — TJ Hamilton 1 run (Dotzler run)
Fourth Quarter
R — Dotzler 21 pass to Fenoglio (Dotzler pass to ____)
S — Harsh 1 run (kick failed)
R — Dotzler 19 pass to Shane Orr (Schwarz kick)
