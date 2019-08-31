Scottsbluff pulls away from North Platte to win Hall's debut as head coach

The Scottsbluff football team outscored North Platte 21-0 in the second half to pull away for a 42-21 win in the season opener on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff has now won eight consecutive season openers. This one proved to be a special one as it was Jud Hall’s first victory as the Bearcats’ head coach.
“It felt really good,” Hall said. “I don’t know if I was more antsy or the kids were more antsy to get out here and play somebody else. It finally feels good to see the kids hit a different-colored jersey.”
After playing to a 21-21 halftime tie, the teams had to wait through a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes. When action resumed, it was a one-sided affair in favor of the Bearcats.
Sabastian Harsh scored on a 9-yard run to put the Bearcats in front for good. Jacob Krul then capped things off with a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Krul scored on a 19-yard run and later broke loose for a 54-yard scamper.
Scottsbluff’s defense also stepped up its play in the second half by limiting North Platte to only 15 yards on the ground in the final two quarters.
Krul led all rushers in the contest with 220 yards and three touchdowns. Harsh ran for 150 yards and also reached the end zone three times.
The full story will be published in Sunday’s Star-Herald newspaper.